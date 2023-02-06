Grammys 2023: the best and worst outfits from the red carpet

Roughly one hour after celebrities started arriving on the Grammys’ red carpet, the Styles reporter and critic Guy Trebay had an observation. “In terms of menswear,” he wrote, there had been “far fewer outfits that look like it’s graduation day at Clown College than you’ll see at the average Met gala.”

Minutes later, Harry Styles showed up with his bare arms and chest poking through the top of a sparkling harlequin jumpsuit.

Styles wasn’t the only person to show skin on the red carpet. Mary J. Blige bared her hips, and singer Gayle wore a dress that revealed a lot more, including the stars covering her nipples. Those who didn’t turn heads with skin did so with bright colors: rapper Fat Joe in pink, Kasey Musgraves in pale pink; Lizzo in orange; singer Sam Smith and singer Kim Petras together in red; and Taylor Swift in a blue just dark enough to be called midnight.

[ Grammys 2023: Beyoncé breaks record as Harry Styles, Kendrick Lamar, Adele and Lizzo are big winners ]

More subtle but no less striking was the Gucci dinner jacket worn by Trevor Noah, who returned to host his third Grammys show this year. Noah is said to prefer neutrals during hosting duties so as not to pull focus from the nominees. But in the cream-colored jacket, he stood out just the same.

READ MORE

While the looks that follow did the most on the red carpet, there were many others that were fine, or nice but too tasteful, or simply too head-scratching to make this list.

Shania Twain: Most Seussical!

Shania Twain: What’s black and white and red (hair) all over? Photograph: Caroline Brehman/EPA

The singer’s unhinged Harris Reed pantsuit might have been the most unforgettable look of the night. The oversize bell hat conjured Yayoi Kusama by way of Linda Perry, and the red wig beneath it harked back to early-career Charli Baltimore. But for a star who just put out a new album after nearly losing her voice to complications from Lyme disease, it’s hard not to admire how Twain dresses unapologetically on her own terms.

Lizzo: Most Coming-Up-Roses!

Lizzo arrives: A bouquet of joy. Photograph: Caroline Brehman/EPA

The orange Dolce & Gabbana cape that covered the singer’s head in flowers was both maximal and elegant. Enhancing the effect were the delicate spit curl on her forehead, the single flower in her hair, and eye shadow in shades that matched her dress.

Mary J. Blige: Most Shine-Your-Light!

Mary J. Blige: Nothing but real love for this “Barbarella”-esque dress. Photpgraph: Caroline Brehman/EPA

If you were too busy basking in the singer’s silvery, crystal-embellished dress by The Blonds, you might have missed her telling Laverne Cox that she was just “grateful to still be here.” After getting to see Blige in the dress, aren’t fans the ones who should be grateful?

Harry Styles: Most Sexy Clown!

Harry Styles: Showing off the ink. Photograph: Caroline Brehman/EPA

When you’re a superstar known as much for your sartorial swings as your relationships, you can’t do much better than evoke the harlequin, the love struck commedia dell’arte character known for escaping romantic scrapes with pluck — and for wearing a signature pattern of diamonds. Those on Styles’ wide-leg EgonLab jumpsuit are rendered in rainbow Swarovski crystals. And much to no one’s surprise — or disappointment — he opted for nothing underneath (up top, at least).

Brandi Carlile: Most Debonair!

Brandi Carlile , with Phil Hanseroth (left) and Tim Hanseroth: Call it the 'Selling Sunset' effect. Photograph: Caroline Brehman/EPA

Styles may get much of the attention for gender-fluid red carpet fashion, but singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile’s penchant for twisting traditionally masculine codes is just as compelling. Her satin Atelier Versace suit, bedazzled down the sleeves and trousers, looked downright debonair, especially paired with the hot pink shirt and skinny tie.

Laverne Cox: Most Iconic!

Laverne Cox: Channeling ancient Egyptian royalty. Photograph: Caroline Brehman/EPA

“Cleopatra meets Goldfinger 2023” is how Laverne Cox described the sleeveless reptile skin dress by Kim Kassas that she wore while interviewing guests on the red carpet. According to her, the inspirations for the look included Andre Leon Talley and Claudette Colbert’s performance in the 1934 film “Cleopatra.”

Bebe Rexha: Most Barbiecore!

Bebe Rexha: Grammys Barbie. Photograph: Caroline Brehman/EPA

It wouldn’t be terribly surprising if this entire Moschino outfit was a promotional stunt for Greta Gerwig’s forthcoming Barbie film.

Taylor Swift: Most Antihero!

Taylor Swift: The color of her dress was a blue just dark enough to be called midnight. Photograph: Caroline Brehman/EPA

“Meet me at midnight,” are the first words on Taylor Swift’s new album. Her look Sunday night, true to the singer’s form, was right on theme: a dark blue Roberto Cavalli cropped turtleneck and floor-length skirt with just enough sequins to evoke the night sky.

Cardi B: Most Bomb-Cyclone!

Cardi B: Futuristic and flawless. Photograph: Caroline Brehman/EPA

The rapper’s futuristic electric blue gown by Gaurav Gupta came straight from the catwalk of the designer’s spring 2023 couture show. The sculptural look enveloped her shoulders and part of her head, bringing an otherworldly atmosphere to the red carpet.

Kacey Musgraves: Most Pale Pink!

Kacey Musgraves: Cotton candy, anyone? Photograph: Caroline Brehman/EPA

This was not the first time Musgraves has worn Valentino (or, for that matter, feathers made by the designer). But it’s likely the first time her look might have caused cotton-candy cravings as a side effect.

Fat Joe: Most Viva Magenta!

Fat Joe: Go bold or go home.. Photograph: Caroline Brehman/EPA

Continuing the monochrome theme that spontaneously took over the red carpet, Fat Joe wore a custom hot pink suit from 5001 Flavors, a boutique in Harlem. His outfit made a strong statement, not least because it came dangerously close to being a walking version of Pantone’s color of the year.

Doja Cat: Most Vinyl!

Doja Cat: 100 per cent vinyl for a night that is, or used to be, all about vinyl. Photograph: Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images

Pretty met punk in Doja Cat’s one-shoulder vinyl Versace gown, which she accessorized with matching gloves, spiral earrings and a Liza Minnelli pixie cut. The smoldering look was a reminder that the rapper does not need to come to an event painted in red to bring the heat.

Kim Petras & Sam Smith: Most Co-ordinated!

Kim Petras and Sam Smith: sea of red. Photograph: Caroline Brehman/EPA

Even on a red carpet among eight other people wearing red, singers Sam Smith and Kim Petras stood out. Chalk it up to the color, but also to the accessories: Between the two, there were a floor-length veil, a top hat, gloves and cane.

Mick Fleetwood: Most Confident!

Mick Fleetwood: Earned swagger. Photograph: Caroline Brehman/EPA

This septuagenarian has nothing to prove. His suit had lots going on — exaggerated lapels, multiple patterns, a waistcoat and layers of chains — but somehow the eye settles. It is recognizably “rock” and unquestionably stylish. – This article originally appeared in The New York Times.