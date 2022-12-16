Stress-free last-minute Christmas gifts for men, from €10 to €130

It is relatively easy to get him a good gift days before Christmas and on budget. Photograph: iStock

All right, so we’re a week out. What of it? There’s no need to panic. Of course, taking the risk of ordering online now with just five working days left before Christmas might not work out. I’m not saying that to panic you. You’re grand. Actually, it really is relatively easy to get him a good gift before Christmas and on budget. It doesn’t have to be a major stress.

We live our lives so perpetually online now that it’s easy to forget there are options here in the material world. For as long as we’re not all implanted with Elon Musk’s Neuralink – at which point we can presumably order croissants to the house telepathically and all our problems (apart from the horrible ethical ones) will be solved – there’s the high street. Your local pharmacy or nearest department store are great places to buy last-minute gifts, and at this time of year, there are always deals. The gift sets are often piled near the till, and if you don’t know what to buy, a practical gift will always be used. Grooming products that will fit into his daily routine are a good bet.

When it comes to in-person Christmas shopping, there are a few rules that will save years of your life in stress. Pick a day this week and go in as soon as the shops open. If you can help it, don’t leave it until Christmas Eve, or the strategic veteran shoppers in Brown Thomas may leave you traumatised as they barrel through the store like biblical omens. Make a list in advance and stick to it – if you don’t know exactly what you’re looking for, work out your budget and list some potential gift ideas so it’s more of a fact-finding mission than an increasingly distressing, psych-unravelling aimless wander. You’ll be fine. Really. And if you’re stuck, you’ll find great grooming gift options at bigger supermarkets, so keep an eye out when you’re getting milk or groceries through the week.

Under €150

Cloon Keen Frosted Moon Eau de Parfum (€130 at Brown Thomas)

A beautifully earthy Irish winter fragrance. It’s a symphony of sharp, woody cedar, sparkling vetiver and the shredded green aroma of galbanum.

Under €100

Skingredients The Gift of Skintentment (€69.50 at stockists nationwide)

If maintaining skin health is important to him, this gift set has him covered. Another Irish offering, it contains a gentle but effective cleanser, one of the best and most comfortable facial SPFs on the market, and a mitt to cleanse with.

Under €50

Malin + Goetz Make it a Double Set (€49 at Space NK)

Malin+Goetz rum fragrance is a sure winner. This body wash and cream duo are universally pleasing and indulgent.

Under €25

L’Occitane Men’s Essentials Festive Bauble (€14 at L’Occitane stores nationwide)

It is a truth universally acknowledged that everyone loves minis, and they’re easier on the budget, allowing you to get something luxe without stressing your wallet too much. If he travels, this affordable bauble featuring some of the French brand’s hero products will hit the spot.

Under €10

Elave Shave Gel (€8.95 at Dunnes and pharmacies nationwide)

For Secret Santa or stocking fillers, most people will prefer something practical to a fridge magnet or tea towel that reads “live, laugh, love”. This (again, Irish – always a bonus) shave gel won’t irritate or dry skin, and if he shaves, he’ll appreciate it.