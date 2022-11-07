Heels, flats, knee-highs, ankle: 20 gorgeous boots for winter 2022

If anything is worth shelling out the euros for when it comes to clothing for the winter season, along with a good coat it must be boots. They must be comfortable, stylish, watertight, work with what’s in the wardrobe, and be versatile day or night, with flared or skintight jeans, long or short dresses or skirts, with three-quarter, knee or floor-length coats.

The choice of styles this winter is broad but largely clumpy – high heels, flats, knee highs, Chelsea, buckled, biker, wedge, ankle, sock, combat or cowboy, leopard or snakeskin, kitten or killer. Lug soles with thick indented bases are trendy, the new counterparts to the tractor tyres so popular last year. Simone Rocha’s leather tracker pumps set new standards in grounded femininity with lavish pearl embellishment and broderie anglaise detail, while her costly knee highs in polished black leather, designed for mini dresses, have chunky platforms and lace ups.

At the other end of the spectrum, Carl Scarpa’s Emma flat heeled knee-high is such a successful best seller that a recent customer to its Grafton Street shop bought a pair in all colours. In Russell & Bromley’s new Grafton Street shop, the biggest fashion-led items are platform and cowboy boots.

At the luxury end, Louboutin has leopard print ankle boots with an 85mm stiletto heel, ideal with midi lengths, the better to show them off. His Lipbooty in black velvet with a pointed toe has a gold heel that mirrors his lipstick cases for more than €1,200, while Acne’s distressed boots in white merino wool and goat leather are not for the fainthearted either – nor is the €990 price tag.

Here’s a selection of 20, mostly practical and less extravagant everyday winter warrior boots at a variety of prices, from €19 to €675, to keep you comfortably in shape for the season.

Knee-high suede boots, €625 from Russell + Bromley

Carvela comfort knee-high boots, €170 from Arnotts

Stuart Weitzman ultra lift knee-high boots, €895 from Brown Thomas

Black leather high ankle boots, €675 from Trickers from Dopl, Wicklow Street, Dublin

Leather boots, €520 from Officine Creative, Dopl, Wicklow Street, Dublin

Black leather unisex boots, €456 from jacquessoloviere.com. Also comes in different colours. Photograph: Fabrice Poincelet

Ganni XL Chelsea boot, €395 from Brown Thomas

Proenza Schouler zip detail ankle boots, €750 from Brown Thomas

Pink stretch boots, €19 from Penneys

Pink sole boot, €23 from Penneys

Sports sole boot, €23 from Penneys. Photograph: Andrew Barry

Unisex Oli boots in brown suede, €379.25 from jacquessoloviere.com. Photograph: Fabrice Poincelet

Citrine leopard print ponyskin ankle boots and black suede, both €299 from Carl Scarpa

Lace up boots with lug sole, €395 from Russell + Bromley

Sheepskin lined ankle boots by Grenson, €435 from Dopl, Wicklow Street, Dublin

Patsy by Marco Moreo, €219 from Fitzpatricks, Grafton Street, Dublin

Buckled ankle boot, €545 from Russell + Bromley

Suede statement heel ankle boots, €90 from Marks + Spencer

Emma knee-high boots - a best seller which comes in a variety of colours in leather or suede, €459 from Carl Scarpa