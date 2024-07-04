Early years educators struggling with low wages and lack of recognition

Early years child educator Chloe Knox: 'The least we can get is the right pay and respect.'

For many professionals in the early education childcare sector, financial struggles and a lack of career progression have overshadowed the joy of working with children, according to Chloe Knox, a 23-year-old early years educator working in Dublin.

Speaking at the launch on Thursday of a staff survey via those working in the sector, Ms Knox said she does not see herself staying in her role long term due to burnout, low salary and a lack of respect towards the job.

“I have been called a babysitter,” she said on Thursday. “I didn’t study for four years to be called a babysitter, it’s not nice. The lack of recognition is more societal, people don’t know what early education is. A primary schoolteacher is regarded higher than us. The least we can get is the right pay and respect. The wages aren’t enough. I love this job and I always wanted to be a teacher and work with kids. But when you don’t get the level of respect you need, you question if this is really for you.”

Thousands of early-years childcare educators like Ms Knox are considering leaving their jobs due to poor pay and working conditions, the survey suggests.

READ MORE

Despite a recent increase in the minimum wage, early years educators are still earning €1.15 an hour below the basic living wage, said trade union Siptu.

Despite substantial increases in Government funding, a significant portion of it specifically earmarked for the improvement of pay in the sector, the survey found 70 per cent of respondents want to leave their job because they feel undervalued and are suffering burnout, 62 per cent said they can only make ends meet with difficulty, with 29 per cent barely being able to survive.

“We only have just enough staff. The educators are highly qualified but underpaid. We don’t have a relief list of staff if one of the educators gets sick. We need funding for decent wages, at least €15 an hour,” said Siptu national committee member Valerie Gaynor.

“The pay is very low so how will I pay my bills? How will I live in Dublin, one of the most expensive cities? The money is being flooded into childcare, which is great, but the Government has forgotten us. It’s pay, stress, conditions, burnout. I started working three months ago, straight out of college. I have worked without any breaks and I already feel the burnout. The only way to sustain for me is either to leave this sector or to emigrate from Ireland,” said Ms Knox.