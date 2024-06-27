Dublin Rape Crisis Centre says record call numbers reflect increased mental distress and suicidal ideation

In its 2023 annual report, published on Thursday, the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre said the helpline received 18,605 contacts last year – up from 18,400 the previous year and 14,012 in 2021. Photograph: iStock

The number of calls to the national rape crisis helpline increased by more than a quarter in two years, with a record number received last year, new figures show.

The Dublin Rape Crisis Centre, which operates the 24-hour service, said callers are sharing increasing levels of mental distress and suicidal ideation.

In its 2023 annual report, published on Thursday, the charity said the helpline received 18,605 contacts last year – up from 18,400 the previous year and 14,012 in 2021. Just over 10,000 contacts last year were from first-time callers.

“The largest proportion of callers... contacted us for support around a rape that had occurred as an adult (39.8 per cent),” notes the report. The second most common reason for calls was a wish to discuss child sexual abuse (33.6 per cent), followed by sexual assault as an adult (16.7 per cent).

The report notes that an increasing number of callers over the years have reported the use of additional violence by the perpetrator. “The types of violence that are allied to sexual violence can be physical and/or psychological and cause deep trauma for victims.”

The report said a concerning trend noted by the staff and volunteers who operate the helpline was an increase in people disclosing mental health challenges and feeling that there was nowhere to turn. “A worrying and growing number... reported suicidal ideation, with almost 500 [such] calls,” it said.

Helpline support workers also noted more callers worried about homelessness.

In terms of age, 38.2 per cent of contacts were under 30, while people in their 30s made up 19 per cent of callers and 18.5 per cent were aged 40 to 49. A total of 71.3 per cent of callers were women, 17.5 per cent were male and 11.2 per cent identified as other.

Since the pandemic, the service’s webchat service has grown steadily, the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre said.

“In 2023, we supported more people than ever before. We had 805 webchats, up from 607 in 2022. The service offers a support for those who prefer to type rather than talk, or where privacy issues mean telephone conversations are difficult,” it said. “The chats can vary in duration, with some lasting longer and involving multiple issues. We extended our webchat hours to two night-time shifts per week in April.”

The webchat service is now available Monday to Friday, from 10am to 5pm, and from midnight to 3am on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The national 24-hour rape crisis helpline is at 1800 77 8888. If in immediate danger, call or text 112.