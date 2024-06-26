‘Discriminatory’ practices among ‘intransigent barriers’ facing many travellers for housing, reports find

The local authorities – in Mayo, Tipperary, Donegal, Wicklow, Dublin, Cork and Limerick – were chosen to reflect urban, rural and geographical spread. Photograph: The Irish Times

A lack of urgency and consultation, vague or absent timelines, and a failure to protect Travellers from “discriminatory” practices are among the “intransigent barriers” many members of the community face when accessing housing, according to reports published on Wednesday by the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission (IHREC).

The seven reports examine the efforts, or lack of, by individual local authorities to provide Traveller accommodation and meet their statutory obligation to promote equality as public service bodies.

IHREC in 2022 directed the seven councils to draw up Equality Action Plans aimed at tackling the Traveller accommodation crisis. It says the plans show “considerable challenges remain for Travellers seeking to access accommodation services from their local authorities”.

The local authorities – Mayo, Tipperary, Donegal, Wicklow and South Dublin county councils, Cork City Council and Limerick City and County Council – were chosen to reflect urban, rural and geographical spread.

READ MORE

Under section 42 of the 2014 IHREC Act, public bodies are statutorily obliged to eliminate discrimination, promote equality and protect the human rights of staff and anyone using their services – known as their Public Sector Equality and Human Rights Duty (PSEHRD).

The Mayo action plan contained “no clear evidence of consideration” of its PSEHRD, IHREC found. It “does not clearly indicate or identify the equality and human rights issues that are, or may be, experienced by Travellers ... particularly [accessing] Traveller accommodation”.

Throughout its review the commission finds the local authority had not engaged in “meaningful” consultation with relevant stakeholders like Travellers in drawing up its plan, which “lacks any meaningful engagement with other issues raised in the invitation including the caravan loan scheme and providing for the needs of Travellers who are nomadic”. Phrases such as “very disappointing”, “concerning” and “a lack of information” are used throughout.

“The plan lacks any specific, actionable steps to ensure that the council’s statutory obligation under the PSEHRD is adhered to in the provision of accommodation services to Travellers,” it says. Mayo Co Council has been asked for comment.

In contrast, the South Dublin County Council and Cork City Council plans are commended in parts. Despite concerns about the functionality of the caravan loan scheme in South Dublin – described as “regrettable in circumstances where there appears to be an urgent need for good quality caravans” – and the “slow delivery of new Traveller specific accommodation”, the council has “creative initiatives that seek to promote Traveller culture and inclusivity”.

Cork City Council, it says, has “demonstrated a clear and thorough understanding and commitment” to its PSEHRD obligations.

“The inconsistent methods of collating and using data and providing financial information on Traveller accommodation is also evident in the accounts of the plans. There were also mixed responses on the provision of transient sites to Travellers.”

IHREC commissioner Lucy Michael said it was “evident that there continue to be considerable challenges for Travellers seeking to access accommodation services from local authorities”.

“These challenges are directly linked to a continuing widespread failure across local authorities to provide culturally appropriate accommodation in a timely manner and to respond positively to Traveller culture and needs,” she said.

Separately a report from the National Travellers MABS (Money Advice and Budgeting Service) finds significantly higher levels of financial distress among the community than the general population. Titled Financial Unwellness it finds 40 per cent of Travellers would be able to cope with a significant financial shock compared to over 80 per cent for the general population, while over 60 per cent of Travellers could not manage more than a month without borrowing if they lost their main source of income compared to 12 per cent of the overall community.