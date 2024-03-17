‘It was a huge lie they told us’: asylum seekers drift back to central Dublin from ‘miserable’ camp

Some of the homeless asylum seekers who left Mount Street on Saturday have returned to the makeshift camp in Dublin city centre. Photograph: Chris Maddaloni

Asylum seekers who returned to Dublin city centre on Saturday afternoon, having left tented accommodation in the Dublin mountains, described the site at Crooksling as “miserable” and “bitterly cold”. They said the one working toilet the site was “very dirty, very bad”.

On Sunday afternoon about 25 new tents were pitched around the offices of the International Protection Office (IPO) on Lower Mount Street where up to 200 homeless asylum seekers had been sleeping in tents until Saturday morning.

The Department of Children and Integration said on Sunday 130 men who had been sleeping there had been offered tented emergency shelter at the site of a former HSE nursing home in Crooksling in southwest Dublin. Since December the International Protection Accommodation Service (IPAS) said it was unable to provide accommodation to male asylum seekers.

A “camp” grew up around the IPO headquarter and by last week, amid outbreaks of illness, pressure on IPAS to find a solution and clear the camp intensified.

Early on Saturday morning men were woken in their tents by IPAS staff and bussed to Crooksling where they were provided tents to pitch there. By Saturday afternoon some were returning to the IPO site.

“A small number left [Crooksling] yesterday, with some of those subsequently returning to Crooksling,” said a department spokesman. Asked about the condition of toilets and showers at Crooksling he has not yet provided a comment.

One man who remained at the location near Saggart said he decided to stay because there was “nowhere else to go”.

There was one toilet between more than 100 men, he said, and six more were “under repair”. Speaking to The Irish Times via text, the Palestinian said there was no working shower on Saturday but noted: “I heard in the morning that one had been activated but I have not seen it yet.”

He verified photographs of a filthy, rubbish strewn toilet that had been circulating on social media on Saturday were of the one in Crooksling but said it had since been cleaned. He said food was being provided.

It was “not comfortable” there. “It is bitterly cold in the mountain but there is no other place,” he said. “I will force myself to stay. What I know is that I am here safe, away from the wars, killing and injustice in Palestine. I am happy to be in Ireland. I love this country and its people.” He said about 25 men had left on Saturday.

Though all tents left at the IPO were being cleared by Dublin City Council contracted cleaners by lunchtime on Sunday, more than 20 new tents were provided again by volunteers. Mark (29) from Sri Lanka, who arrived in Ireland in mid-February, left Crooksling on Saturday.

Tents were removed from the site on Saturday but new ones have been pitched. Photograph: Chris Maddaloni/The Irish Times

“They [IPAS staff at Crooksling] gave me a tent and said put [it] anywhere to sleep. It was very difficult.” He said there was no indoor area and no working toilet.

“They told us: ‘We will prepare that toilet. But yesterday, no toilet, washroom, anything. I think [it is] better here,” he said standing at his new tent, pitched in his old spot. “There was no village there, no shop.” He said he walked an hour to the Luas to get back. Looking exhausted and dejected, he said: “I feel so sad.”

Mahmoud, from Palestine via Jordan, said he had been woken in his tent at the IPO 8am on Saturday. “They ordered us to go to bus without any tents, without anything, just our backpack. We stay at the bus maybe 40 minutes and after that we go to Crooksling. We asked many questions: ‘Where we go?’ They just say, ‘a comfortable place’.

“It was a huge lie they told us. It was just miserable place. There is no facilities there. It is all under maintenance. Toilet was just one and it was so bad. After seeing the situation there we decided to return back here to Dublin. It was two hours and a half walk. When we come back here we have no tents. Finally, some people from charity give us a tent.”

Asked what he hopes for he said: “We hope from IPO to get suitable solution because this is not civilisation. They travelled us specially just to hide [the] bad situation here before [the] tourist day. We know that.”

When it is put to him that there is no toilet or shower at the IPO he said: “There was just one toilet in Crooksling and not good. The city is better because it is nearby every [homeless services] centre to get food, showers ... I am a smoker and there is no supermarket there. To get a cigarette I maybe have to go 10km to get a supermarket.”