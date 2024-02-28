Franciscan abuser priest Fr Ronald Bennett dies aged 88

Ronald Bennett was convicted of abusing boys at Gormanston College in Co Meath from 1973 to 1981. Photograph: Garrett White / Collins

A Franciscan priest convicted of abusing boys at Gormanston College in Co Meath from 1973 to 1981 has died. Former spiritual director, sports master and bursar at the College, Fr Ronald Bennett was 88 years old.

On the College’s teaching staff from 1963, in June 2006 he pleaded guilty to six sample charges of indecent assault on boys at the school between 1974 and 1981 and was given a five-year suspended sentence at the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.

The hearing was told that management at Gormanston College was aware of abuse perpetrated by Fr Bennett but did not remove him from his post. Complaints were made against the priest in 1973 to a member of management at the College by the parents of one of the boys abused. They were given assurances that the priest would no longer be allowed to be alone with boys, but he continued abusing until 1981.

Then Franciscan Provincial Fr Caoimhín Ó Laoide told the Court that, at the time, the feeling had been that there could be an internal solution to the problem. “From this point looking back, there was misguided thinking that it could be dealt with internally,” he said.

He acknowledged that if the assurances given to parents in 1973 had been adhered to, a lot of other boys would not have suffered. He said there were now robust procedures in place. “We acknowledge the hurt caused and our concern is for the injured parties,” he said, “there is a tremendous sense of sorrow.”

Judge Desmond Hogan praised the Franciscans for its then more recent handling of Fr Bennett, saying the congregation had behaved “most responsibly in the circumstances” and added: “He is practically under open house arrest as it is and I do not wish to interfere with that.”

One in Four, the support group for people who have experienced sexual abuse, said it was disappointed and concerned by the sentence, particularly by the reasons for its mitigation.

The sentence was overturned in March 2007 by the Court of Criminal Appeal which ruled that Fr Bennett serve two and a half years of that sentence in prison. It ruled that far too much weight was given to mitigating factors relating to Fr Bennett personally.

Presiding judge, Mr Justice Joseph Finnegan said he believed a custodial sentence of two and a half years with a further two and a half years suspended adequately reflected the serious breach of trust that had taken place and the serious consequences of the priest’s actions.

In February 2010 at Trim Circuit Court Fr Bennett pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual assault on another schoolboy on dates unknown in 1973 and 1974.