Jack and Grace most popular baby names of last year - CSO

Murphy, Kelly, O’Brien, Ryan and Walsh were the most common surnames for babies born last year. Photograph: Tatyana Tomsickova/Getty

Jack and Grace were the most popular baby names last year, according to the Central Statistics Office.

Jack has been the most popular boy’s name since 2007, save for 2016, when James topped the list.

Grace was the second most popular girl’s name in 2022, missing out on the top spot to Emily. Grace was last the most popular girl’s name in 2020.

Emily fell to third place last year, behind Fiadh in second. Sophie and Lily were fourth and fifth most popular girls’ names respectively.

After Jack, Noah, James, Rían and Oisín completed the top five most popular boy’s names in 2023.

Fifty years ago, in 1973, John and Mary were the most popular baby names. In 2023, John came in at 31st place, while Mary came in at 130th.

James is the only name that appears in the top 10 list for both 1973 and 2023. None of the 10 highest ranked girl’s names in 2023 appear in the top 100 girl’s names in 1973.

The name Caelan shot up in popularity last year – it was the 50th-most popular name, up 58 places from 2022.

Síofra also grew significantly in popularity in 2023 – it was the 100th most popular name, up 57 places from the previous year.

Jude, Paddy, Éanna, Dáithí, Lucia and Cadhla were new entrants to the top 100 names last year.

Bláithín, Lena, Tillie, Ceola, Líadan, Idris, Ultán and Ibraheem were among the lesser-chosen names in 2023 – they all fell outside the top 100.

Nationally, Tom was the 39th most popular name registered last year, but it was the most popular name in Co Roscommon. Lucy was the most popular girl’s name in Monaghan, while Fionn took the top spot for boy’s names in Co Waterford.

Liam and Olivia were the most chosen boy’s and girl’s names respectively with parents from the EU14, excluding Ireland (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, Sweden).

David was the most popular boy’s name for parents from the rest of the EU, Sofia for girls.

For children born to parents from outside of the EU and UK, Muhammad was the highest-ranked name for boys, and Amelia for girls.

In 2023, 4,991 girl’s names were registered, compared to 4,181 boys names.

Murphy, Kelly, O’Brien, Ryan and Walsh were the most common surnames for babies born in 2023.