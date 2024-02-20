More than 100,000 Ukrainians have lived in Ireland since start of war, CSO data shows

More than 17,000 Ukrainian arrivals were enrolled in further education and training on February 1st, 2024. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

There have been more than 104,000 Ukrainians living in Ireland since the beginning of the war, according to new statistics from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

There were 104,870 personal public service numbers (PPSNs) given to arrivals from Ukraine between March 4th, 2022, and February 4th, 2024, under the temporary protection directive (TPD).

The directive was activated in March 2022 to provide immediate protection in EU countries for people displaced by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Just over 100 people had arrived in the previous seven days, the CSO said.

Women aged 20 and over made up 46 per cent and men aged 20 and over made up 23 per cent of arrivals to date, while 31 per cent were people aged under 20.

Almost two years since the invasion of Ukraine began, the latest CSO release is the 12th in a series providing data on Ireland’s response to the Ukrainian crisis.

The figures provided by the CSO should be interpreted as estimates of the numbers arriving from Ukraine, as some may not have received a PPSN yet, while the figures may also include those who received a PPSN earlier in the war but who are no longer resident in the State.

Of all arrivals to date aged 18 and over, 62 per cent of men and 48 per cent of women were married or cohabiting, the CSO said.

There were 17,310 arrivals enrolled in further education and training courses on February 1st, 2024, of which 14,186 were enrolled in further education English language courses.

As of February 4th, 2024, 40,997 arrivals had attended an employment-support event arranged by Intreo public employment services.

Of those, 59 per cent (4,059 people) noted English language proficiency was a challenge in securing employment.

Of the 40,997 arrivals that attended an Intreo event, 19,132 had recorded previous occupations, with “professionals” being the largest group at 30 per cent (5,716 people).

Of the 28,128 people where the highest level of education was recorded, 61 per cent had achieved an National Framework of Qualifications level equivalent to 7 or higher, the CSO found.