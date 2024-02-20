Jury returns unlawful killing verdict at inquest into death of Jason Molyneux

An inquest into the death of convicted criminal Jason Molyneux, who was shot at least 12 times in Dublin’s north inner city more than six years ago, has recorded a verdict of unlawful killing.

Dublin District Coroner’s Court heard on Tuesday that Elizabeth Molyneux, the deceased’s mother, saw multiple flashes coming from the James Larkin House flat complex on January 30th, 2018, the night her son was shot. In a deposition to the court, she said she then saw a man with a gun leaving the scene.

No one has ever been charged in relation to the 27-year-old’s death, referred to in court as a “feud-related murder”. Mr Molyneux was associated with the Hutch family and was a close friend of Derek Coakley Hutch (27), who was shot dead in west Dublin just weeks before him as part of the Hutch-Kinahan feud.

The inquest heard Mr Molyneux left his home off North Strand Road some time after 8pm on the day he was shot, saying that he was going to meet a friend at nearby James Larkin House. He had spent some time in the city centre earlier that day and attended a friend’s wake, the court heard.

Later, after attempts to contact her son went unanswered, Ms Molyneux said she left to go and look for him. As she was putting on her boots, she said she heard a bang. She said she then moved out to her balcony and saw “about four flashes” coming from the James Larkin flats.

“My view of everything was good,” she said.

Ms Molyneux said she shouted from the balcony at who she suspected to be the gunman, calling him a “dirty scumbag”. She said it looked like he was in a panic, was wearing a ski mask-like balaclava and had a gun in his right hand.

She said she ran across North Strand Road to her wounded son. On reaching him, she asked him who had shot him but received no answer. Mr Molyneux was later transferred to hospital and pronounced dead.

Donna Molyneux, Mr Molyneux’s sister, said in her deposition that she called 999 immediately after hearing the bangs coming from James Larkin House.

“The sky lit up, the sky was silver,” she said. “I just knew it was him that was shot.”

In his deposition, Aaron Coughlan said Mr Molyneux, who he had known since school, came to his home at James Larkin House on the evening of January 30th. While lying in bed with his young son, he said he gave Mr Molyneux €250 that he owed him.

Mr Coughlan said he heard “continuous bangs” after Mr Molyneux left his flat.

A Garda helicopter hovers above James Larkin House on the North Strand Road after the fatal shooting of Jason Molyneux in 2018. Photograph: Dave Meehan

Elizabeth Molyneux told the court she was worried about her son before his death, while Donna Molyneux, who was also present in court, said her brother was behaving normally the day of his death.

Pathologist Dr Marie Cassidy carried out a postmortem and identified 13 gunshot wounds on his body, although it was possible that these were caused by just 12 bullets. She said Mr Molyneux’s death was caused by “multiple gunshot injuries” and there were no other contributing factors.

She said he suffered four gunshot wounds to his skull, injuries that would have been “rapidly fatal” as they caused “extensive and severe” damage to his brain. Further gunshots caused extensive damage to other internal organs.

Insp Ken Hoare, of Store Street Garda station, told the court the investigation into Mr Molyneux’s death remains open. He said gardaí believe the killing was directly related to a “well-publicised” feud in Dublin’s north inner city.

He said gardaí were “satisfied” that Mr Molyneux was the victim of a number of people working together with the gunman.

Several arrests were previously made in connection to the investigation, Insp Hoare said, and a file was later sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP). However, he said no charges have arisen.

After a short period of deliberation, a jury returned a unanimous verdict of unlawful killing by a person or persons unknown.

Coroner Dr Clare Keane noted the verdict and recorded “multiple gunshot wounds” as the medical reason for Mr Molyneux’s death. She expressed sympathy to the deceased’s family, noting that their proximity to Mr Molyneux’s “violent and atrocious” death made it all the more difficult.