Homeless figures: Number of people in emergency accommodation hits new high of 13,514

Emergency accommodation: More than 4,000 children were living in emergency accommodation in November. Photograph: Alan Betson

A record 13,514 people were residing in emergency accommodation in November, including more than 4,000 children, according to the latest official figures.

On Friday, the Department of Housing published the November homelessness statistics, which showed the number of homeless people continues to increase.

The figures show there were 9,409 adults and 4,105 children accessing emergency accommodation on the week between November 20th to 26th.

The number of people in homelessness in November is 341 higher than the 13,179 who were homeless in the previous month.

A total of 65 per cent of adults in homelessness were single adults, with 4,989 (53 per cent) being those aged 25 to 44 years old.

There were 2,000 families accessing emergency accommodation, of which 57 per cent were single parent families.

The Simon Communities of Ireland expressed “deep concern” that these “alarming levels of homelessness” will continue to grow in 2024 if more solutions are not delivered.

Wayne Stanley, executive director of the charity, said each of the men, women, and 4,105 children that these figures represent are “experiencing a preventable trauma”.

“That level of suffering demands action. We know that the primary solution to homelessness is a home. Up to very recently, Governments have been heavily reliant on the private rental market to address social housing need,” he said.

“This is no longer a viable answer to homelessness at the scale that we see today.”

Pat Dennigan, chief executive of Focus Ireland, said not only were there more children homeless than ever before, but more of them were also homeless for longer, increasing the harm that homelessness can cause.

“2024 must be the year the government makes a different approach to homelessness and uses all available resources to reduce the number of people who are homeless, particularly those who are homeless for long periods,” he said.

Sinn Féin’s housing spokesman Eóin Ó Broin said the Government “has broken all records for officially recognised homelessness”.

“Over Christmas the Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien said that any reasonable person looking at the evidence would conclude that the Governments housing plan is working,” he said.

“In fact, any reasonable person looking at todays figures would draw only one conclusion, the Governments housing plan is not only failing, it is making things worse.”

Separately, 457 international protection applicants are still awaiting an offer of accommodation from the State, according to the latest figures released by the Department of Integration on Friday.

Since December, the International Protection Accommodation Service (IPAS), a division of the Department of Integration, has struggled to provide beds for asylum seekers arriving in the country due to a “severe shortage” in accommodation.

At present, male applicants who present at the International Protection Office are assessed by IPAS and Health Service Executive (HSE) staff for “significant vulnerability and health issues”. Those at risk are prioritised for accommodation.

Since December 4th, 593 male applicants have arrived into the country. Of those, 523 were not initially offered accommodation. A total of 66 were then provided with accommodation, leaving 457 people experiencing homelessness.