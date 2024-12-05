Standoff between homeless asylum seekers and gardaí at temporary camp near Leinster House continues

International asylum seekers at the camp they set up next to Leinster House on Kildare Place in Dublin city centre after they were asked to leave International Protection Accommodation Services accommodation at Citywest in west Dublin. Photograph: Chris Maddaloni/The Irish Times

A tense standoff between gardaí and homeless asylum seekers is continuing near Leinster House in Dublin city centre on Thursday.

More than 50 tents were pitched at Kildare Place, a square adjacent to the National Museum on Kildare Street, on Thursday morning.

Men had pitched tents on Wednesday night after being told they had to leave accommodation, provided by the State’s International Protection Accommodation Service (IPAS) in Citywest in west Dublin during cold weather on Wednesday morning.

On Thursday, at about 11.30am, up to 10 gardaí arrived telling the men they could not stay in the area and,to pack up the tents and proceed to the International Protection Office (IPO) on Mount Street.

A number of parties supporting the men advocated on their behalf in exchanges with the Garda.

Bríd Smith, outgoing People Before Profit-Solidarity TD, who was at the camp, told the Garda there was nowhere for the men to go and there was no way of contacting IPAS at the Mount Street office.

The Garda advised them they would be referred to IPAS by IPO staff at the office. A volunteer supporting the men said this was not their experience.

The Garda said that the men would still have to pack up their tents and leave. More volunteers and media arrived from about noon.

At about 12.30pm, the Garda gathered the men again and said he had been informed that accommodation offers would be made later on Thursday, again telling the men to pack up their tents.

International asylum seekers in front of Leinster House on Thursday. Photograph: Chris Maddaloni/The Irish Times

A sign used by some of the asylum seekers outside Leinster House. Photograph: Chris Maddaloni/The Irish Times

In heavy rain a volunteer told the Garda she was advising the men not to leave the area until they had received offers of accommodation.

“They desperately want to get back into Citywest or anywhere out of the rain,” she told the Garda with about 40 men gathered around them.

“They are all desperately waiting on emails. What we want to know before we send them is where do they sleep?”

Nick Henderson, chief executive of the Irish Refugee Council, was also at the scene of the stand-off.

“If these guys go down to Mount Street, they won’t be let in,” he told the Garda. “The area has barricades around it. They won’t be allowed set up tents. This is as good as they’ll get.”

One member of the Garda replied that they had to maintain security and a cordon because they were at Government Buildings.

He said he could not say when the men would receive accommodation offers.

“All I know is the wheels are in motion for that to happen. I can’t say when it is going to happen,” he said.

The woman volunteer told the Garda that she was not willing to send the men to the IPO and that they needed more information about whether accommodation would be made available to them.

“These are really vulnerable men and if you send them out to the street they will be targeted and they will get abused,” she said.

The Garda repeated his instruction: “You can’t stay here.”

As the intensity of rain increased, the Garda reiterated his instruction: “You can’t stay here.”

The men and volunteers moved to shelter outside the nearby Department of Agriculture.

As rain eased, some of the men moved to the gates of Leinster House in the hope of speaking to political parties holding press conferences outside the building about the formation of a new government.

The tents remained in place with gardaí looking on.