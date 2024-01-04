Mixed reaction in Ballsbridge as locals give cautious welcome to asylum seeker centre

At St Mary’s Home, a vacant former nursing home in Ballsbridge, Dublin 4, preparations were under way on Thursday afternoon for the building’s reopening as a 220-bed emergency accommodation centre for asylum seekers.

Workers carrying tools and cleaning supplies entered the property though a locked black gate, obscuring the view from the street, Pembroke Park. The Department of Integration on Wednesday confirmed that the building will be used to house families seeking international protection for at least the next year.

Pembroke Park is typical of residential streets in Ballsbridge: grand, redbrick houses fronted by tasteful driveways with large trees looming over luxury cars parked along the footpath. On Thursday afternoon, people passed up and down the street, exercising or walking dogs, moving towards nearby Hebert Park. Many of those who stopped to speak with The Irish Times agreed that the provision of accommodation for those seeking refuge was necessary – but local concerns about the new centre were also apparent.

Declan Moylan was standing close to the entrance of the asylum seeker centre. Mr Moylan, who lives close to Pembroke Park, said he had no difficulty with the new centre.

“I think every neighbourhood should make its contribution to the duty of society to contribute to the effort to accommodate displaced persons,” he said. “Broadly speaking, I think people will understand that we have to contribute to what really is a national effort.”

Mr Moylan said that the proximity of Herbert Park would act as a valuable facility for new residents.

Across the road from the centre, Eugene Swaine was standing by the entrance to his home. He echoed Mr Moylan’s belief that the Ballsbridge community should play a role in accommodating refugees, but voiced concern about the number of people due to be housed in St Mary’s Home.

“I’ve no problem with the development itself, there’s a lot of refugees that have to go somewhere, and certainly we should take our share, but I think 220 people, in a building of that size, is quite excessive,” he said.

He estimated that about 70 people are living on Pembroke Park at present. “So that’s going to quadruple the size of the population on the road in one go.”

“The numbers just seem excessive,” a woman who did not wish to be named said, noting that when the building operated as a nursing home, considerably fewer people were accommodated.

“I feel sorry for people, but I do not know how they anticipate giving these people facilities, occupation,” another local woman said, also asking not to be named. “The park is the only thing I can think of.

“Certainly, the schools are packed – people buy houses here to get into the local school, because it’s fantastic.”

Mr Swaine also raised the possibility of the facility being used for different “groupings” of people.

“We’re told there’s going to be families, which is fine,” he said. “But then the question is, what’ll happen in a year’s time, or two or five years’ time?”

Mr Swaine said that he didn’t think the facility would be suitable for single males, for example, describing the area as “quiet” and “residential”, with a school – St Conleth’s College – in close proximity.

“The main reason is, what would they do all day? ... If they’re working yes, but if they’re just hanging around ... it’s not really suitable.”

Another resident of the road, who also did want to be named, said his main concerns surround security, parking and “normal, residential issues”.

“We’re not walking up and down protesting about it, it’s an ideal place for people to go, but we are just concerned in case you get a lot of single men, for example, holed up there,” he said.

Mr Swaine also noted that the local community received no information about plans for the former nursing home, a fact that was cited by several people who spoke to The Irish Times on Thursday afternoon. “In view of what’s happened in other areas, they’re probably a bit cautious – if you announce the opening of a refugee centre, it might attract the wrong people.”

Another man, who did not want to give his name, said that he had security concerns over the provision of accommodation at St Mary’s Home. The man, who lives close to Pembroke Park, claimed that “unvetted” men with records of criminality were being placed in asylum seeker centres around the country.

“People worked hard, paid millions of euros, for houses here,” he says, standing across from the facility. “People want to feel safe in their homes.”

He also claimed that refugee centres were being deliberately overpopulated for monetary gain.

Mary, a local woman who did not want to give her surname, said she was “delighted” to hear that the building was being put to use. “It is disgraceful that there’s anyone sleeping on the side of the street or in tents, in this weather,” she said, walking in the direction of Herbert Park.

Another woman, who lives elsewhere in Dublin 4, said she supported the new facility. “I don’t think it’s fair that people are forced into other areas, and don’t have a home if there’s availability in Dublin 4.”

On nearby Wellington Place, Peter Silvester was standing by his car, close to his home. “If they can integrate, and they’re good people, I don’t have a problem,” he said.

