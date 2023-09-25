Highest immigration since Celtic Tiger pushes State population to almost 5.3m

The numbers arriving between April 2022 and April 2023 were swelled by the arrival of 81,000 people from outside the EU, most of them refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

Some 141,600 immigrants entered the Republic in the year between April 2022 and April 2023, the most since the years of the Celtic Tiger.

It is the highest number of immigrants to enter the state in a year since immigration peaked at 151,100 in 2007, the Central Statistics Office (CSO) has reported.

The numbers between April 2022 and April 2023 were swelled by the arrival of 81,000 people from outside the EU, most of them refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine.

The population of the State is now estimated at 5,281,600, an increase of 97,600 on the figure recorded in the 2022. This is an increase of almost 2 per cent in a single year, the biggest since 2008 when the population increased by 109,200.

Dublin, despite its well-documented accommodation problem, is growing faster than the rest of the country with the population surpassing 1.5 million for the first time.

It now accounts for 28.4 per cent of the total population of the State, up from 27.6 per cent in 2011.

The number of Irish people moving in and out of the country balanced itself out with 29,600 returning to Ireland while 30,500 left the country giving a net migration of minus 900 people.

A total of 64,000 emigrants left Ireland between April 2022 and April 2023. This gave a net migration total of 77,600.

There was a natural increase of 20,000 people in the State, comprised of 55,500 births and 35,500 deaths.

There were 806,300 people living in Ireland aged 65 and over in April 2023. Those aged 65 and over showed an increase in population share between 2017 and 2023 (increasing from 13.6 per cent to 15.3 per cent of the total), a volume increase of 153,900 people.