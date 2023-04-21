Church services

CATHEDRALS

Armagh - St Patrick’s Church of Ireland - The Third Sunday of Easter. Services at 10am Holy Communion (said; no sermon or hymns - traditional form), 11am Sung Eucharist (contemporary form) and 3:15pm Choral Evensong (sung). MON to SAT at 9:30am Morning Prayer (said). WEDNESDAY, as well as Saints and Holy Days at 9:30am Holy Communion, contemporary form. OPENING TIMES for visitors are 9am to 4pm (Nov- March) and until 5pm (April- Oct). Group tours must be pre- arranged with the Cathedral Steward. YOU WILL BE most welcome to join us at any of our Sunday or daily services; or just to spend time either in quiet reflection or looking at the beautiful architecture. The Very Rev Shane Forster, Dean of St Patrick’s Church of Ireland Cathedral, Armagh City - Further information is available by, visiting: www.stpatricks-cathedral.org

Belfast Cathedral +Cathedral Church of Saint Anne. On Sundays, the Cathedral is open for Choral Eucharist at 11am and Choral Evensong at 3.30pm. It is open for Afternoon Prayers from 1pm- 1:15pm on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. The Cathedral also hosts a Ministry of Healing service on a Friday at 1.00pm in the Hall. Visitors to St. Anne’s Cathedral are welcome to from Tuesday to Saturday at 10am- 4pm. (It will be closed to visitors during services). People of all traditions and all faiths are welcome to join us, Dean Stephen Forde. Visit: www.belfastcathedral.org

Christ Church Cathedral, Dublin City - Sung Eucharist is at 11am and Choral Evensong is at 3:30pm each Sunday. Weekday services are at 10am (Said Morning Prayer via webcam), 12 Noon (Said Peace Prayers via webcam), 12:45pm (Said Eucharist via webcam) and 5pm (Said Evening Prayer via webcam), and 6pm (Choral Evensong - Thursdays during choir term). ALL ARE STILL WELCOME to join us online via webcam for our services. Visit our website at www.christchurchcathedral.ie for further information. A warm welcome awaits you, The Very Revd Dermot Dunne, Dean of Christ Church Cathedral.

Cork City (St Finn Barre’s) The Cathedral is open for public worship on Sundays. Other occasional services will continue to be streamed online. Sunday Services are 11:15am (Choral Eucharist) and 3:30pm (Choral Evensong). Weekday and Saturday Services are at 12 noon (Said Eucharist). The Cathedral is also open to visitors from 10am to 1pm and 2pm to 5:30pm from Monday to Saturday. Very Rev. Nigel Dunne (Dean of Cork). For more information, visit: https://corkcathedral.webs.com/

READ MORE

Derry/Londonderry (Saint Columb’s Cathedral) - Third Sunday of Easter. Services are at 8am (Holy Communion) 11am (Choral Eucharist on 1st and 3rd Sundays, and Coral Matins on 2nd and 4th Sundays) 4pm (Choral Evensong). The Daily Office is said at 10.30am Mon, Wed, Thur and Fri (The Litany) in The Baptistery. The Eucharist is celebrated on Tuesday at 10.30am in The Bishop William Alexander Chapel. (For any changes to our regular services, please check the magazine online). www.stcolumbscathedral.org The Very Reverend Raymond Stewart, Dean

Down Cathedral, Downpatrick - Cathedral Church of the Holy Trinity. The Third Sunday of Easter, 23rd April at 11:30am (Morning Prayer). Thursday 27th April at 10am, with Holy Communion. Evening Prayer is Mon- Fri at 5pm. YOU ARE VERY WELCOME to visit Down Cathedral - Monday to Saturday, between 10am and 4pm and on Sundays between 1pm and 4pm. It is situated within a short walk from Downpatrick town centre, and is adjacent to The Saint Patrick Centre. DOWN CATHEDRAL is first and foremost a place for prayer and worship - not only for the local congregation and people of the Church of Ireland Diocese - but for all those in Ireland, and beyond, who cherish the faith of Patrick. It is, in effect, a house of prayer for all nations. VISIT downcathedral.org for further information. Very Rev Henry Hull, Dean

Limerick City (St. Mary’s) Service of Worship is at 11:15am (Holy Communion on 1st and 3rd Sunday, and Morning Prayer on 2nd and 4th). Morning Prayer is each Mon, Wed, Fri at Sat at 9am, and on Tuesdays at 10:30am. Service of Holy Communion on Thursday mornings at 10:30am. Join us online and visit www.saintmaryscathedral.ie for updates to our schedule. You will be most welcome The Very Revd Niall J. Sloane

National Cathedral of the Church of Ireland THE THIRD SUNDAY OF EASTER - 09.15 EUCHARIST said in the Lady Chapel. 11.15 CHORAL EUCHARIST - sung by the Cathedral Choir - Responses: Sumsion, Sumsion: Te Deum in G, Walton: Jubliate, Psalm 113, Hadley: My beloved spake. Preacher: The Revd C.W. Mullen, B.Th., Prebendary of Rathmichael. 15.15 CHORAL EVENSONG - sung by the Cathedral Choir - Responses: Sumsion, Wood in Eb, Psalm: 114, Vaughan Williams: Easter., Preacher: The Revd C.W. Mullen, B.Th., Prebendary of Rathmichael. CHORAL EVENSONG at 17.30 - Monday to Thursday. COMPLINE at 17.30 on Friday. EUCHARIST at 11.05 on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday. For further information visit www.stpatrickscathedral.ie

Saint Brigid’s Cathedral, Kildare - Sundays at 11:30am, Market Square, Kildare Town. The Cathedral Church of St. Brigid forms part of the Kildare and Newbridge Union of Parishes. The Parishes of Kilmeague and the Curragh Garrison church are also part of the Union. Kildare Union is grouped with the parishes of Newbridge Union. The Newbridge Union covers Newbridge town, Athgarvan, Kilcullen and Brannockstown, and has three churches: St Patrick’s, Newbridge, St John’s, Kilcullen and the recently restored St Patricks, Carnalway. For further details, click or tap on the link below. All are welcome to join us. Visit... https://meathandkildare.org/findachurch/kildare/kildare-union-of-parishes.

St Macartin’s Cathedral, Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh -Third Sunday of Easter. Services are at 9am and 11am (Holy Communion on 1st and 3rd Sundays and Morning Prayer on 2nd, 4th and 5th Sundays. Family Service is on 4th Sunday). Weekday services are at 11am on Thursdays (Holy Communion) and other services are as announced. The Very Rev Kenneth R J Hall, (Dean of St. Macartin’s Cathedral). For further information, visit www.enniskillencathedral.com

CHURCH OF IRELAND

All Saints Church, Belfast, is located on University Street (near to Queens University) and Sunday Services are at 11:30am (St. Nicholas Church, Lisburn Road) and 7:30pm (ASC, University Street). We are proud to be hosting UniChurch Belfast every Sunday evening. This has a more relaxed feel and contemporary style. Join us for tea and coffee afterwards. You will be most welcome. Rev Trevor Johnston. Visit www.ascbelfast.com

All Saints Church, Dublin --Eucharistic Service is at 9:30am each Sunday. On the 4th Sunday of each month there is a Family Service at 10am. Wednesdays at 10am (Eucharistic Service). An evening service is held on the 2nd Sunday of each month (Wholeness and Healing Service). We are located on the Howth Road, next to Raheny Village, Dublin 5. All Welcome. Visit http://allsaintsraheny.org for more information

Ardamine Group, Co Wexford Monamolin 9.00am (Morning Prayer) Kilmuckridge 10.15am (Holy Communion) Clonevan 11.30am (Morning Prayer)

Bailieborough Group of Parishes - Service-times are 9:30am at Shercock and 9:30am at Mullagh (Service and Sunday Club), 10:45am at Bailieborough (Service and Sunday Club) and 12 noon at Knockbride (Service Sunday Club). UNITED SERVICE on the fifth Sunday of the Month at 10:30am -venue to be advised. Tea and Coffee after each service (except Shercock). All welcome. For more information, visit http://www.bailieborough.kilmore.anglican.org --or find us on Facebook. Rector: Rev Ian Horner

Bangor Parish Church, Co. Down -Third Sunday of Easter. Traditional Service at 10am and Contemporary Service at 11:30am; with refreshments served between each service. There is also a 7pm Service for Young Adults. We are located at the junction of Hamilton Road and Castle Street, Bangor, Co. Down. For more information, visit: bangorparishchurch.org.uk

Christ Church Bray Sunday Service is at 11am and also available to view live stream at www.churchservices.tv/christchurchbray. For full details of services please refer to our website www.christchurchbray.ie

Crinken Church, (St. James) Bray, Co. Wicklow. The Third Sunday of Easter. Sunday 23rd April at 11am. Rector, Trevor Stevenson. We seek to honour God and share the love of Jesus in our community in the power of the Holy Spirit. We are located on the old Dublin Road, half- way between Bray and Shankill. For more information, visit; https://crinken.com

Enniscorthy and Monart (Union of Parishes) -Third Sunday of Easter, St. Pauls Church, Templescoby at 9am (Holy Communion), St. Peters Church, Monart at 10:15am (Morning Prayer and Holy Communion) and St. Marys Church, Enniscorthy at 11:30am (Morning Prayer). Midweek Holy Communion is in The Parish Meeting Room in the Rectory, every Thursday at 10.30am with refreshments served afterwards. SATURDAY EVENING at St. Pauls Church, Clone at 7pm. ALL WELCOME. Rev Canon Nicola Halford. For further details, visit our website at www.enniscorthymonart.com

Immanuel Church, Dublin City, meets every Sunday at 11am in the Irish Church Missions building, 28 Bachelors Walk, Dublin 1. We extend a warm welcome to people from every race and nation and background. Pastor Kieron Lynch. For more details, visit: www.immanuelchurchdublin.org

Kill O The Grange, Dublin, is an evangelical church, belonging to the Church of Ireland, and rooted in the community. Services are on Sundays at 9:30am (Holy Communion), 10:15am for Coffee, Fellowship and Prayer (School Car Park), and 11am (indoor Gathering). Wednesdays at 10:30am (Holy Communion Service). We are also open on Thursdays for private prayer from 10am to 12 noon. Visit http://kotg.ie to find out more. Rev. Alan Breen

Malahide and St Doulagh’s -(United Parishes of Malahide, Portmarnock and St. Doulagh’s). Sunday 23rd April, The Third Sunday of Easter. St. Andrew’s, Malahide at 8am (Holy Communion Rite One) in St. Marnock’s Chapel, and 11.30am (Morning Prayer, Rite Two) also at St. Andrew’s Church, Malahide. St. Doulagh’s, Balgriffin at 10am Morning Prayer, Rite Two. For more information, visit https://malahide.dublin.anglican.org/ -ALL WELCOME. Revd. Canon David I Gillespie

St Anne’s, Dawson Street, Dublin City - Sunday Service is at 11am (alternately Matins and Eucharist) with full choir. Christians of all traditions are welcome to participate in all services and to receive the sacrament of Holy Communion. Saint Annes is currently open Wednesday to Friday from 11am to 2pm for private prayer and visitors.

St Audoen Cornmarket 9.30 Bellringing. 10.00 Eucharist (every Sunday), the Third Sunday of Easter. Access on foot through St Audoen’s Park.

St John the Baptist, Clontarf, Dublin - Sundays at 8:30am (Holy Communion) and 10:30am (as announced). Wednesday morning services take place in the Parish Centre at 10:30am. To find out more, visit, https://clontarf.dublin.anglican.org -Revd Lesley Robinson

St John the Evangelist, Coolock, Dublin -Sunday Service is at 11am, and all are welcome. Our church building is located on the Tonlegee Road, close to the junction with Springdale Road. Further details are found at http://www.coolock.dublin.anglican.org/

St Mary’s Parish, Howth, Co. Dublin - 9:15am (Holy Communion) and 10:30am (Parish Eucharist and Litany). Mid-week service is each Wednesday morning at 10:30am followed by our Bible Study after the service. Visit: www.stmaryshowth.com for further details. Revd Philip Heak, Rector

St Nicholas Collegiate Church, Galway City - Sundays at 9am and 11am with Holy Communion. Wednesdays at 10.30am with Holy Communion. Visit https://stnicholas.ie or https://tuam.anglican.org/galway/st-nicholas-galway for more information. Rev Lynda Peilow

Zion Parish Church Sunday 23rd April, 2023 - The Third Sunday of Easter. 10.30am Morning Prayer. 9.00am Holy Communion 1. All welcome.

PRESBYTERIAN

About the Presbyterian Church in Ireland - The Presbyterian form of the Christian faith is best described as Reformed; with its strong emphasis on the Sovereignty of God, the Kingship of Christ and the authority of the Bible. For more information, and for a full list of congregations around the whole island of Ireland, visit: www.presbyterianireland.org

Adelaide Road Presbyterian Church, Dublin City -Sunday at 11am in person or online. All Welcome, Rev. Sam Mawhinney. Church is located at the intersection of Earlsfort Terrace and Adelaide Road, Dublin 2. To find out more, visit: www.adelaideroadchurch.ie

Christ Church, Rathgar, Dublin - Sunday at 10:30am. Located at the junction of Rathgar Road and Highfield Road, Rathgar, Dublin 6. Everyone welcome. To find out more, visit www.christchurchrathgar.org

Clontarf and Scots, Dublin -Sunday Service is at 11am. We are located opposite Clontarf Road DART Station, Dublin 3. Rev Lorraine Ritchie. All Welcome. Visit www.clontarfchurch.ie to find out more.

Donabate and Balbriggan Presbyterian Churches, Co. Dublin. We meet at 10:30am at Donabate and Portrane Community Centre and at 4:30pm at Balbriggan Clubs Community Centre. Everyone is welcome. Rev. Andy Carroll. Visit www.donabatepc.org to find out more and for directions

Dún Laoghaire Presbyterian Church, Co. Dublin. 11am at York Road, Dn Laoghaire. For more information, visit: https://dl-pc.org/ or our Facebook page for regular updates, and online streaming.

Findlaters (Abbey Presbyterian Church) 11am at Parnell Square, Dublin City. Rev Alan Boal. All welcome. Abbey exists to share Gods purpose; becoming more Christ-like as we go, and show the Gospel to the City. To find out more, visit: www.abbeychurch.ie

Howth and Malahide Presbyterian Church, Co. Dublin. 10am at Malahide and 11:45am in Howth. Rev Alastair Dunlop. Everyone is welcome to join us, as we share in the Good News of our Lord Jesus Christ. Programme for children during the service. You are welcome to join us for tea and coffee after the service. Visit: www.hmpchurch.org to find out more

Lucan Presbyterian Church, Co. Dublin - 10:30am, Main Street, Lucan. Rev. Richard Houston. For more information, visit; www.lpc.ie

Maynooth Presbyterian Church is known locally as Maynooth Community Church; and meets together for worship on Sundays at 10:30am at Manor Mills Shopping Centre, Maynooth, Co. Kildare. On the first Sunday of the month we celebrate the Lords Supper (Communion). Rev Keith McCrory. Free parking is available in the underground car park and the service takes place on the 1st Floor. To find out more, visit http://maynoothcc.org

Naas Presbyterian Church, Co. Kildare -Sunday at 11am, with programme for children during the service, as well as tea and coffee afterwards. Rev. Mark Proctor. The church building is across the street from the post office and town hall, and overlooks Main Street -you cannot miss us. For further information, visit our Facebook page: www.facebook.com/NaasPCI

St Andrew’s Belfast - at the very heart of St. Andrews are two goals: to worship God, and to make and grow disciples of Jesus. All that we do as a church is focused on these two goals. We meet on Sundays at 11am at Rosetta Road, Belfast. On the first Sunday of each month, we meet for prayer from 7-8pm. For more information, visit: https://www.standrewsbelfast.com/

St Andrew’s Blackrock, Co. Dublin. Sundays at 9.45am for a traditional service of prayer and praise with contemporary Bible-based preaching. During the service there is a creche and Junior Church for children and young people aged 5 to 15 years. For more information, visit https://standrewschurchblackrock.ie -Rev Andrew Gill

St Andrew’s, Bray, Co. Wicklow. (Corner of Eglinton Road and Quinsborough Road). As a congregation, we exist to glorify God through worship and service. We meet every Sunday at 11:30am for a traditional service of prayer and praise, with contemporary Bible-based preaching. During the service there is a crche (error: creche) and Sunday School for children. All Welcome. Visit standrewschurchbray.com for more information. Rev. Andrew Gill

METHODIST

About the Methodist Church in Ireland - The Methodist Church in Ireland is a community of people drawn together by Gods love, who seek to live wholeheartedly as followers of Jesus for the transformation of the world. With 212 churches spread across the island of Ireland from North to South, and East to West. To find a church near you, visit https://irishmethodist.org

Belfast Central Mission - BCM is made up of two congregations -Grosvenor Hall and the nearby Sandy Row. Grosvenor Hall congregation meet for Sunday Worship at 11am each week. Lunchtime prayers each weekday at 1:15pm and Communion very Wednesday at 8am. Please do call in if you are in Belfast. For further information about our Services, visit: belfastcentralmission.org

Bray Methodist Church, Co. Wicklow -The Church meets in the Florence Road church every Sunday at 10am for worship. Everyone is welcome and Holy Communion is usually celebrated the first Sunday of the month. Rev Mark Forsyth. Visit our website at http://www.braymethodist.ie/ and -for regular updates -visit https://www.facebook.com/braymethodist

Clontarf Methodist Church, Dublin We meet every Sunday at 11:30am (at the junction of St. Lawrence Road and Clontarf Road). All Welcome. Minister: Rev Ivor Owens

Dublin Central Mission (Abbey Street Methodist Church) Sunday Service is at 11am and Zoom fellowship meetings are on Sundays and Tuesdays at 7:30pm. Visit dublincentralmission.ie to find out more. BLANCHARDSTOWN Methodist Church began in November 2008 as an outreach project of DCM. Since its formation, it has grown into a thriving, community-focused church, now located in the heart of Tyrrelstown. It serves an area of nearly 100,000 people and is home to a young and diverse community. Visit: https://blanchardstownmethodistchurch.com

Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin The Methodist Church, Northumberland Avenue, Dún Laoghaire. Sunday Service 11am. Our services can also be accessed online at www.dlmc.org

Dundrum Methodist Church, Co. Dublin -Sunday Services are at 10am and 11:30am, with tea and coffee served afterwards. Tuesday night Bible study is at 8pm. Friday Morning Prayer is from 7am to 7:30am. Just click on the link on our website. ALL WELCOME. For further details, visit: https://dundrummethodist.ie -Minister, Rev. Stephen Taylor

Monaghan, Aughnacloy, and Ballynanny ...1st and 3rd Sunday at 10:30am on Dawson Street, Monaghan Town. Then, 2nd and 4th Sunday at 10:30am on Moore Street, Aughnacloy, Co. Tyrone. Each Sunday at 12 noon at Ballynanny Road, Ballygawley, Co. Tyrone. Rotating on 5th Sunday as announced. All Welcome. Minister, Rev. William Newell.

Portlaoise, Mountmellick and Athy 10am at Portlaoise (with Holy Communion) and 11:45am at Athy (Holy Communion). We meet on Sunday afternoon at Mountmellick at 4pm -again, with Holy Communion. For more information, visit: https://laoiskildaremethodist.com/

Skerries Methodist Church, Co. Dublin. 12 noon at Strand Street, Skerries. Minister: Rev Michael Jones. All Welcome.

Sutton Methodist Church, Co. Dublin at 10am. We are located at the corner of Howth Road and Church Road, about a quarter of a mile (400m) on the Howth side of Sutton Cross. All Welcome. Rev. Ivor Owens.

Wicklow Methodist Church meets at 11:45am at New Street, Convent Road, Wicklow Town. All Welcome. Rev Mark Forsyth.

BAPTIST

Association of Baptist Churches in Ireland is a Gospel Partnership of 117 independent local churches who have voluntarily agreed to work together. These churches represent a Baptist community of over 20,000 across Ireland - North and South. For further information and for a full list of congregations, please visit: www.baptistsinireland.org