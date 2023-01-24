No arrests as three hurt in disturbance at Citywest refugee centre

Accommodation is being provided for refugees at Citywest in west Dublin. Photograph: Jade Wilson

Three men were taken to hospital with minor injuries on Monday evening after a disturbance at the International Protection Centre in Citywest, Co Dublin.

The Garda said there were no arrests.

In a statement, gardaí said they were called to the centre at about 6.30pm following reports of “a public order incident following a disturbance involving a group of males”.

Three people were taken to hospital for assessment and treatment for minor injuries, the statement said.

Last week it was reported that the State might have to close the Citywest refugee processing facility temporarily to new entrants in the coming months amid a potentially significant shortfall in available accommodation.

Previously the Irish Refugee Council had raised issues about facilities at the centre and its suitability for accommodating women and children. The council called for called for the transfer of 68 children from the centre which was reported to be accommodating about twice its originally intended capacity of 370.

In a letter to Minister for Integration Roderic O’Gorman, the council said it was particularly concerned about children being housed with around 700 adults in a facility with limited washing and toilet access and little provision for play.