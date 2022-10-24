Ministers set for crunch talks over accommodation crisis affecting Ukrainian refugees

Rising numbers of Ukrainian refugees arriving in the State are causing a political headache for the Government. File photograph: The Irish Times

Potential possible measures aimed at easing growing pressure on the Republic’s crisis-hit system for housing Ukrainian refugees will be considered by senior Government figures at a meeting on Monday.

More than 40 refugees were left without accommodation over the weekend when the Citywest transit hub closed to new arrivals. Some were helped by homeless services in Dublin city and many returned to Dublin Airport, where they slept over the weekend.

A new facility for temporarily housing new arrivals is due to open at the airport on Monday evening.

Coalition leaders and key Ministers including Minister for Integration Roderic O’Gorman and Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien are due to participate in a Cabinet sub-committee meeting on the refugee crisis.

It comes against a backdrop of a renewed influx of refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine and an increase in people from other countries seeking asylum.

Among the options to be explored is the possibility that refugees living in Direct Provision centres — but [who] are in work [and] have been granted status to remain in the State — may be asked to make a financial contribution. The Irish Times understands it would not be classified as rent to avoid legal complexities that come with landlord-tenant agreements.

Refugees from Ukraine who are in hotel accommodation could also be asked to make a contribution towards the cost of their meals. This measure would be part of an effort to ensure staying in hotels is not more attractive than other forms of accommodation that may become available while also making sure there is a standardised approach to supports for all refugees from Ukraine.

At present refugees from Ukraine who are not living in hotel accommodation — like those in pledged properties — pay for their food.

Ministers will also consider raising the €400 per month payment to people who offered properties either shared or vacant to house Ukrainian refugees though the sum involved has not yet been decided upon.

With about 25 per cent of all hotel rooms in the country being used for refugees, and the option essentially exhausted, much of the focus of Monday’s meeting will be on medium- and long-term alternatives.

The meeting is also expected to hear about plans for local authorities to be funded to refurbish more than 100 vacant properties that could provide 4,000-bed spaces. Ministers are to get an update on plans to bring in modular homes for 2,000 people at various sites countrywide, though these are not expected to come on stream until early in the new year.

There are also proposals to install prefabricated buildings at the former Mullingar Barracks.

The Department of Integration is hoping to expedite plans to purchase new reception and integration centres to reduce reliance on emergency accommodation like hotels.