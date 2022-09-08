Women’s voices must be centred in peacebuilding, forum says

Irish and British governments must centre women’s voices in peacebuilding, an all-island forum has recommended. Photograph: iStock

Irish and British governments must centre women’s voices in peacebuilding, an all-island forum has recommended.

On Thursday, Taoiseach Micheál Martin will publish the National Women’s Council (NWC) all-island women’s forum report, which seeks to build sustainable links between the north and south of Ireland.

Bringing together women from both sides of the Border, from marginalised communities, and spanning generations, the forum found that more must be done to build all-island alliances and solidarity.

The forum has made a number of recommendations to both governments, including developing an all-island strategy on gender-based violence, introducing gender quotas for local politics and a north-south media partnership which would increase women’s voices on all-island issues.

The report comes following a number of highly publicised incidents of harassment of women politicians in the North.

Emma DeSouza, the NWC’s women’s leadership co-ordinator and facilitator of the all-island women’s forum, said as the country approaches the 25th anniversary of the Belfast Agreement, “now is the time to redouble our efforts in peacebuilding and reconciliation”.

“Evidence demonstrates that women in peace processes are more likely to focus on reconciliation, economic development and transitional justice — all critical elements of a sustained peace,” she said.

“The Good Friday Agreement includes a commitment to north-south equivalence on rights as well as the full participation of women in public and political life, and yet women remain largely underrepresented in decision-making spaces and peacebuilding structures. The all-island women’s forum seeks to address this underrepresentation.”

Orla O’Connor, director of the NWC, said the forum seeks to be a “catalyst for change”, which seeks “substantial reforms” to enable women to take their place as leaders in society.

“It has clearly demonstrated its ability to break down barriers in understanding, both between communities in Northern Ireland, and between north and south, creating a new space for dialogue and building understanding,” she said.

Margaret Martin, chairwoman of the NWC, said the forum is an “essential and evolving space” that has “huge untapped potential”.

“The development of the women’s forum is a historic opportunity to develop our all-island work in line with NWC’s new strategic plan, No Woman Left Behind. It is also in line with UN Security Council Resolution 1325 on Women, Peace and Security.”