Homelessness in Ireland hits record high of 14,760 people

Homelessness has reached another record, now numbering 14,760 people, including 4,561 children in 2,133 families, latest figures show.

The data, published on Friday by the Department of Housing, shows there were 10,199 adults, of whom 6,681 were alone and without children, accessing emergency accommodation during the week of September 23rd to 29th.

The figures represent a 15 per cent increase in destitution in a year, and a 17 per cent rise in child homelessness since September 2023 when there were 12,827 people in homeless shelters, including 3,904 children in 1,892 families.

In August, there were 14,486 people, including 4,419 children, in emergency accommodation. Of the 10,067 adults, 6,602 were single.

Among homeless adults last month, the largest proportion (53 per cent) were aged 25 to 44. A total of 2,818 (28 per cent) were aged 45 to 64, with 1,760 between 18 and 25 (17 per cent) and 227 (2 per cent) older than 64.

Just more than half of adults were recorded as Irish (53 per cent); 22 per cent were from the European Economic Area (EEA) or UK and 25 per cent were from outside the EEA. In Dublin, however, the majority of adults were from outside Ireland, with 45 per cent (3,328) recorded as Irish; 25 per cent (1,804) from the UK or EEA and 30 per cent (2,181) from outside the EEA.

In Dublin, where the highest numbers of homeless people are, 10,701 people, including 3,388 children in 1,499 families, were accessing emergency accommodation last month. These compare with 10,481 people, including 3,273 children in 1,467 families, in August.

