Ministers defend affordable-housing efforts as homes in one scheme to cost up to €475,000

Ministers have defended efforts to deliver affordable homes after it emerged that buyers in one of the first schemes in Dublin will have to pay up to €475,000 for a three-bed home.

The price is almost €170,000 more than the expected level when city councillors approved the scheme in late 2021.

The high cost of the houses in the scheme at Oscar Traynor Road, Coolock, Dublin 17, means purchasers can have incomes exceeding €106,000 and still qualify as eligible for affordable housing subsidies. The first 16 affordable homes in the development, Oscar Traynor Woods, will go on sale next month.

However, prices are up to 55 per cent higher than originally indicated, with one beds costing €264,358-€308,750, two beds €355,760-€427,500 and three beds €399,731-€475,000.

Sinn Féin housing spokesman Eoin Ó Broin described the prices as “eye-watering”.

Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien was asked at press conference in Dublin on Wednesday if he believes €475,000 is affordable.

He said some of the larger three-bedroom houses at Oscar Traynor Woods will range from €399,000 to €475,000 depending on the buyer’s income and that “very few” will be at the higher price. He said the prices would start at €264,000 for some of the homes and defended the Government’s record in providing affordable housing.

“We delivered over 4,000 affordable homes actually last year, we’re expected to do over 6,000 this year,” he said.

“Oscar Traynor Woods has been a site that has been vacant and has been held up – by mostly Opposition parties I might add – for the guts of 30 years.

“Our Government and my department are funding this development to the tune of over €110 million to deliver 850 fantastic homes for our people.”

Mr O’Brien said the Coalition is “delivering affordable homes for the first time in a generation” and that “we did that at scale last year and we’ll do it again this year”.

At a separate press conference, Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe was asked if he thinks €475,000 is affordable.

“I accept it is still expensive for many at the moment,” he said. “But the key point is in the absence of that scheme, the price of that property would even be higher.”

Mr Donohoe added: “As we begin to see interest rates change and, as I hope, we begin to see the cost of building a home begin to improve after many years of inflation going through the roof, I’m confident that the affordable housing schemes that we have will deliver more homes and will deliver them at even more affordable rates.

“But in the absence of the subsidies that the governments have put in, these homes would be even more expensive for people to buy.”