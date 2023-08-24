‘We are trying not to tell the kids about it’: families facing eviction band together to protest legislation

Jekaterina Deja at her home in Swords: the mother was told she must vacate her apartment by August 24th. Photograph: Alan Betson

In a small community in north county Dublin, a group of locals have come together in a way they never expected.

Many of them facing potential homelessness, or incessant stress trying to find alternative accommodation, families in Applewood, Swords, have banded together to call for the reinstatement of the no-fault eviction ban.

The group, supported by tenants’ union Catu, and the local People Before Profit branch, are protesting in their local community on Thursday evening.

For Jekaterina Deja, who was told she must vacate her apartment by August 24th, the last seven months have been unending stress.

Her 17-year-old son just completed school, and is expecting his Leaving Cert results this week, the same week in which they were supposed to have vacated their home.

“I thought I would be sorted out. But now it has come to the date and I’m still here. It’s all the time in the back of your mind. It’s hard to do anything because you’re constantly thinking about it,” she said.

The notice to quit was served in January by Home Club Ltd, a management company on behalf of her landlord, Jersia Limited, a subsidiary of the LRC Group.

It is a no-fault eviction, as she has come to the end of a part four tenancy cycle, during which a landlord can terminate a tenancy without any special reason.

The Government in recent years moved to remove this loophole, but the change in legislation only applies to new tenancies created on or after June 11th, 2022, or where a landlord agrees to convert an existing tenancy into an unlimited one.

Despite the notice being valid, Ms Deja and her son have been unable to find anywhere else to live, and as a result are overholding.

“I‘m trying my best to find a place but it’s just been impossible so far,” she said.

Ms Deja has mortgage approval, and thought that would make it easier. But even purchasing property is proving a challenge.

“For buying, I viewed a few places, but still you are outbid faster than you can breathe basically, so it’s tough.”

Agnieszk Krouwske has lived in Applewood for 11 years. She and her 10-year-old son were served an eviction notice last month, with a date of termination of August 16th.

However, she has appealed the notice to the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB) and is remaining in situ until a determination on her case has been made.

Her brother Mariusz, who was speaking on her behalf, said his sister was visited by someone who was told she would be evicted because they had received “lots of complaints” about antisocial behaviour.

“But it wasn’t true, she works and has a 10-year-old boy, it’s not like she can have lots of parties. She hasn’t got anything, they won’t show her the evidence of the complaints,” he said.

The Applewood area has a strong Polish community, which Mr Krouwski said is “very good” for his sister in terms of community and support.

“My sister, her English is not great. And she cannot sleep at night now because she is so worried and keeps overthinking everything,” he said.

Another family from Latvia, who did not want to be named as they feel like there is a “shame” attached to their current predicament, said they are trying everything they can to source alternative accommodation.

The family, who have three young children under the age of 10, are required to vacate the property by next February.

“We are trying not to tell the kids about it. We don’t talk about it in front of them. They don’t need to feel ashamed or like they’re going to be homeless,” the children’s mother said.

“We are trying everything. But there are no houses.”

In a statement, Home Club Ltd said under Part 4 of the Residential Tenancies Act 2004, and in line with Government legislation and Residential Tenancies Board guidelines, it issued four notices of termination in relation to its properties in Applewood.

“The purpose of the terminations is to upgrade the properties and improve living standards,” the statement read.

“Three further notices have been issued for material breaches of tenant obligations.”