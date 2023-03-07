Ending eviction ban ‘completely wrong’, says Green Party’s Neasa Hourigan

Green Party TD Neasa Hourigan said the Government is 'putting the investment interests of people who have two or three homes ahead of the basic needs of people who have none'. Photograph: Gareth Chaney/Collins Photos

Green Party TD Neasa Hourigan has sharply criticised the decision to end the eviction ban, saying it was “completely the wrong decision”, describing it as “heartless” and expressing her disappointment that Green Party leader Eamon Ryan did not “speak up for Green Party values and Green Party policy”.

“He obviously didn’t speak to our policy, because our policy is to extend the eviction ban until the crisis is in some way addressed,” Ms Hourigan told RTÉ’s Claire Byrne.

She said the Government is “putting the investment interests of people who have two or three homes ahead of the basic needs of people who have none”.

“It suits Fine Gael fairly well. But it doesn’t suit the Green Party. And I think we need to be clear about that,” she said.

Asked whether she would vote against the move, Ms Hourigan said there was no vote on it, it was simply a policy agreed by the Coalition leaders and rubber-stamped by the Cabinet.

When pressed on whether she would oppose it or leave the party, she said she did not want to make it “more about me than … about the eviction ban”. She said, however, that it was “a fair question”.

“But, you know, I don’t know today about that,” she said. “All I can do is stay and deal with this Cabinet decision. We haven’t actually even got that decision yet. And I think let’s keep the topic on the people in my area. But in 30 days we’ll be receiving eviction notices.”

Ms Hourigan said that in her Dublin Central constituency, “the level of homelessness is through the roof”.

“And I can guarantee you that next month I will be sitting in constituency clinics and there will be mammies coming in to me saying I am being evicted through no fault of my own, this is no-fault eviction, and I am now going to have to move,” she said.

“My children are going to have to be removed from their school and go somewhere else. And there are no more hotel rooms in the city centre. There are no more.

“And I genuinely do not know where we are going to put people.”

She said the eviction ban was “like a sticking plaster, was like, you know, an emergency situation so that we could take action in the meantime and do the radical surgery”.

But she said the Minister for Housing and the three leaders of the Coalition “haven’t done the surgery. We haven’t done the things that we needed to do before we lifted the ban.”

Sources told The Irish Times on Monday there was agreement on a suggestion put forward by the Green Party to strengthen tenants’ rights by giving them first refusal on purchasing their home if the landlord is selling it, or secondly, that it should be offered to an Approved Housing Body which would allow them to continue living in it.

I know my constituency is not unique, but I can tell you the impact this is going to have — Neasa Hourigan

But Ms Hourigan said many people who might be given first refusal to buy a property they are already renting would not have the resources to buy it.

“I am actually embarrassed to be on a national radio station pointing out that if people had the resources and the financial means to buy a property, they would be doing that already,” Ms Hourigan said.

“And if we were serious about buying properties on behalf of, let’s say, local authorities, then we’d actually have to borrow money in a serious way and not the piecemeal way we’ve been doing so far.

“So neither of those protections are realistic. If we were realistic about it, we could do things like removing sale as a reason for eviction. We could do things like preferential tax subsidies for forever tenancies and landlords who are happy to have extended tenure.

“We could do like preferential capital gains tax rates if you want to sell to any State body. We could do things like better financing for State purchase and for rental and more creation of that.”

She said “none of those things have been put in place during the eviction ban”.

“I just think this is a completely heartless decision. I know my constituency is not unique, but I can tell you the impact this is going to have. And homelessness services are already beyond breaking point,” Ms Hourigan added.