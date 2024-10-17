National University of Ireland elects former UCC president as chancellor

The National University of Ireland (NUI) has elected Professor Michael B Murphy, a former president of University College Cork, as its new chancellor

Prof Murphy is just the sixth chancellor of the NUI, which describes itself as a federal university whose constituent members include University College Cork, University College Dublin, University of Galway and Maynooth University, as well as other higher education institutions.

He succeeds Dr Maurice Manning, who was chancellor since 2009. The role has previously been held by Éamon de Valera (1921 to 1975), Thomas Kenneth Whitaker (1975 to 1996) and Garret FitzGerald (1997 to 2009).

Prof Murphy is past president of the European University Association and former dean of medicine, professor of clinical pharmacology and a physician. He held research and faculty positions at the University of London and the University of Chicago

Also running in the election was Linda O’Shea Farren, a long-standing member of NUI’s Senate. She studied law in UCC and qualified as a solicitor and attorney at law, practising law in New York and London.

The election was a postal vote where members of the NUI’s convocation could apply for a vote, which included the estimated half a million graduates of the university. There was a one-hour period of in-person voting on Thursday.

Prof Murphy said he was honoured to take up the mantle of chancellor and hoped to “continue the work that Dr Maurice Manning has done in promoting NUI’s evolution and success, maintaining its unique and historic position in the higher education sector”.

Dr Manning, who concluded his time as chancellor in January, spoke at the election and said the vote was an opportunity to put the role of the NUI in front of a significant number of voters.

“Both candidates had views rooted in a firm belief in the founding principles of NUI. Linda is and will continue to be a leader in the NUI structure. Michael has extensive leadership experience as former president of University College Cork, and he possesses all the qualities to be a great chancellor. I wish him every success in the role,” he said.