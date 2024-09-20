‘Show real interest in the role you are applying for’

Sophie Cunningham: 'Take advantage of your university’s career services to tailor your CV and practice your interview skills'

Tell us about yourself, where you’re from and what you studied in college

My name is Sophie Cunningham, a proud Corkonian and foodie. My academic journey in accounting began at UCC, where I graduated with a BSc in Accounting in 2021. I work in turnaround and restructuring, helping businesses that may be in difficulty.

How did you find out about the graduate programme?

The programme was a frequent topic of discussion at career fairs and through lectures, highlighting the pathway to becoming a chartered accountant – a globally recognised profession that provides a solid foundation in business understanding, crucial for career advancement, and opens doors for many exciting travel opportunities.

What is the graduate programme like?

The graduate programme not only hones your professional skills but also provides great opportunities to meet new people and to have a lot of fun along the way.

The work is diverse and stimulating, with responsibilities which grow with each year of your contract, allowing you to gain real commercial experience and develop a range of high-level skills. It places a strong emphasis on interpersonal skills and these are strengthened by the great opportunities you get from working with clients in many different sectors and the networking opportunities that come from being part of a large organisation.

READ MORE

The social and wellbeing aspects of the programme are given significant importance. The hybrid working model values face-to-face collaboration, while also accommodating personal life needs.

What do you plan to work as after the programme and why?

While I haven’t yet decided what the future holds, I’m enthusiastic about the opportunities that lie ahead thanks to the exams I’ve completed, the skills I’ve gained and the network I’ve developed. The internationally recognised ACA qualification I’ve earned is a passport to global opportunities and I’d love to explore professional avenues in different countries.

What’s your advice to graduates applying to the programme?

Be authentic and have a clear understanding of your career goals. Be prepared to articulate how the programme aligns with your broader career plans, particularly if you aim to become a chartered accountant.

Show real interest in the role you are applying for and remember that in addition to your academic achievements it’s always good to highlight any work experience and the skills you’ve developed.

Take advantage of the resources available to you, such as your university’s career services, to tailor your CV and practice your interview skills. Reach out to anyone you may know in the profession for insights into their experience and don’t hesitate to ask unique questions during the interview process that demonstrate why you are interested in this specific programme.

Embracing these opportunities will give you the best insight into the graduate programme and assess its suitability for you. This approach will ensure your application stands out and genuinely represents you as an individual.