Top GCSE grades return to pre-pandemic levels in 2024 results

Students in Northern Ireland, as well as England and Wales, received GCSE results on Thursday morning. Photograph: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

The percentage of students in Northern Ireland awarded the top GCSE grades has continued to fall, with marks returning to pre-pandemic levels for the first time.

More than 32,000 students in the North received the results of their GCSE exams, which are typically taken at age 16, on Thursday.

A total of 31.7 per cent of students received grade A/7 and above, compared to 34.5 per cent in 2023 and 30.5 per cent in 2019.

At grade C/4 level, 82.7 per cent of students achieved this result this year, compared to 86.8 per cent in 2023 and 82.2 per cent in 2019.

A total of 99.2 per cent of students scored grade G/1 and above.

This was the first year GCSE students sat exams in pre-pandemic conditions, with no special arrangements due to Covid-19.

The A level results, which were released last week, showed a similar pattern.

Girls continued to outperform boys, with 36 per cent of female students achieving grade A/7 and above and 85.2 per cent grade C/4 and above, compared to 25.7 per cent and 80 per cent respectively for male students.

Entries for GCSE qualifications increased by 4.4 per cent this year, in line with a school population increase in Northern Ireland.

Overall, 41.5 per cent of all GCSE entries are in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths) subjects.

Gerry Campbell, the chief executive of Northern Ireland’s exam board, CCEA, congratulated students receiving their results on Thursday.

“These achievements reflect the hard work and commitment of students over the last two years and throughout their studies.

“Today’s results also mark an important step as students progress to their next stage, be it education, training or into employment,” he said.