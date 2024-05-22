‘Keep childhood smartphone free’: Minister says operators pledge not to sell smartphones to under 13s

Minister for Education Norma Foley and Minister of State for special education Hildegarde Naughton at Government Buildings on Wednesday, where they welcomed support from mobile phone companies for voluntary agreements to 'keep childhood smartphone free'. Photograph: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

The country’s leading mobile phone operators have backed a Department of Education initiative to “keep childhood smartphone free” at primary level and pledged not to sell phones to under 13, according to Minister for Education Norma Foley.

Ms Foley welcomed a decision by Vodafone, Three, eir, Tesco Mobile, Virgin Media and An Post Mobile, who collectively have a 95 per cent share of the Republic’s mobile phone market, to back a voluntary no-smartphone policy for primary school children.

The move comes against a backdrop of mounting concern over the impact of access to social media and harmful content on students’ wellbeing and mental health, will not stop adults purchasing phones for children.

However, Ms Foley said she hoped the support of the phone operators would build awareness among parents over the risks associated with smartphone use among children, including cyberbullying, harmful content and online grooming.

At a recent meeting on the influence of social media, she asked companies who attended to show leadership by protecting children online.

“They gave me a commitment that they would reflect on this and I am delighted that six mobile operators have now confirmed their support for the voluntary agreements,” she said.

Ms Foley said that while most phone operators have policies which indicate that they do not to sell phones to under 13s, she wanted this to be “vehemently, vigilantly enforced.”

If there is evidence that this is not happening, she said, the Government would consider whether legislation was needed to ban the sale of phones to children.

“I think they are coming out today as a collective, they have a 95 per cent share of the Irish mobile phone market. As a collective, I think that is a powerful statement; to say that they stand behind, beside and before this policy,” she said.

Department of Education guidelines provide advice for the setting up of voluntary agreements between parents to avoid buying smartphones for their children while in primary school.

The initiative, which began in Greystones, Co Wicklow, has since been adopted by parents’ associations across dozens of schools in counties such as Clare, Dublin, Wicklow and Waterford.

When asked if the voluntary ban could extend to older teens, the Minister said the initiative was beginning with primary schools and the focus at second level was on education and training over the safe use of devices.

Ms Foley said most primary and second level schools have policies which prohibit the use of smartphones during the school day. She said she was encouraged to see parents’ associations carrying out school surveys, producing research and holding public meetings on the issue.

“The key purpose of these voluntary agreements has been to reduce the peer pressure on pupils and parents in relation to buying or using smartphones and social media apps while they are in primary school,” she said.

“I am very encouraged by the positive response by parents and parents associations and I would like to commend them for all the work they have put in. We know that smartphone use can expose children to risks such as cyberbullying, harmful content and online grooming. It is all about delaying, not denying forever, the purchase of a smartphone, until our young people are better placed to deal with these risks.”