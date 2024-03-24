Have your say: Are you scrambling for a secondary-school place for your child?

Nearly three out of four parents are unable to secure places for their children at Ireland’s most oversubscribed second-level schools, according to data released last week.

As Carl O’Brien writes in his oped this weekend. There are dozens of areas in Dublin, Cork, Galway as well as large towns and commuter belt areas where all post-primary schools are oversubscribed.

In these areas there can be months of anguish, stress and sleepless nights as families struggle to find places for September. They wait in trepidation for a phone call or letter with news of their application. Waiting lists for many schools run into the hundreds. The proportion of successful applicants in some of the most oversubscribed schools is as low as one in five.

