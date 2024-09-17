Corporate staff at Amazon have been asked to return to the office five days a week from January. Photograph: iStock

How would you feel if asked to return to the office five days a week?

Corporate staff at Amazon have been asked to return to the office five days a week from January, its chief exectuvie Andy Jassy said.

The tech giant had previously required workers to attend the office three days per week but Mr Jassy said the company wanted staff back in the office to better address collaboration.

If you are a hybrid worker, how would you react if told to return to the office five days a week? Would it have a negative impact on your life and how? Would you just put up with it or look for another job?

Have you noticed any increased pressure from employers to come into the office?

Do you think it would address collaboration, as cited by the Amazon chief?

How valuable are work from home days to you? Are they as valuable as pay rises or bonus to your life?

Tell us what you think.

