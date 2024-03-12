Turning a new page: challenges and benefits of returning to education

Postgraduate studies: There are more options than ever for returning students, but with the path back to college come challenges and opportunities in equal measure. Photograph: iStock

With the world of work in a state of almost constant flux in this day and age, more and more people are returning to college to take postgraduate courses or MBAs, be it to upskill or pivot to a new industry.

There are more options than ever for returning students, but with the path back to college come challenges and opportunities in equal measure.

Prof Kate Kenny, programme director of the MBA at the University of Galway, points out that an MBA is something people do at a busy time in their lives. “People are often busy from a family perspective and busy from a career perspective,” she says.

“To help this, we find that students work together in groups – peer groups in class, or mentoring by students from the year ahead, and through the professional business coaches that we organise.

“To be honest what I see as the biggest source of help is the bonding in the class. Our class sizes are not large.

“From the start of the programme, at the two-day residential (this year in lovely Renvyle, Connemara), students tend to form a tight group, and through this they share both the joys and — I will admit — the sorrows of some of the more challenging modules.”

Kenny says these informal MBA groups keep going for years after. “Just this week I visited two alumni [2018 and 2023] at their construction sector offices in Galway city, to catch up,” she says.

“One took a small card from his wallet to show me. It was the six golden rules of negotiations on a specially printed card he received from Prof Ann Torres, who teaches the Harvard approach to the topic. Seven years later, he is still carrying the card around because he finds it so useful.

“At our celebrations last April, another alumni group told me about the weekend brunches. They explained that late nights in the pub were no longer possible, with young children, but brunch is much more conducive for catching up in one’s 40s and 50s.

“We hear regularly about how students’ careers benefit from the MBA. Earlier this month, I was speaking with a medtech vice-president and MBA graduate, who had recently been promoted to a global role in her Galway-based firm.

“She had been through a full seven rounds of interviews, and she cited learning from the MBA as helpful throughout this lengthy process.”

Kenny says it is not unusual to hear these things. Last year at the college’s student feedback meeting, midway through the semester, she learned that two-thirds of the class had already either been promoted or had left a role for a preferred one.

In Dublin, the UCD Smurfit School offers two MBA programmes: the full-time (FT) MBA and the Executive MBA.

The FT MBA is designed for those who have at least three years’ professional experience. From the 2022/2023 class profile, the average age of students is 30 and they have an average of seven years’ work experience.

The Executive MBA is designed for those who have at least five years’ professional experience. From the 2022/2023 class profile, the average age of students is 36 and they have an average of 11 years’ work experience.

UCD College of Business spokeswoman Beth Gormley says non-school life commitments can add a layer of difficulty to navigating the part-time programme on top of professional work, and that strong time management skills can help greatly with mediating these challenges.

“Mid-career full-time students take the brave step of leaving a workplace where they have amassed a good deal of expertise and reputation for an environment with very different norms and expectations,” she says.

Relinquishing status temporarily can be challenging for some students. However, on average UCD Smurfit School FT MBA students see a 71 per cent growth in earnings three years after graduating from the MBA programme.

“Working in teams may be challenging to those who may not be used that environment,” Gormley says. “Much of the assessed work on the MBA is completed in assigned study teams.

“Students share their expertise with classmates in the modules where they have professional experience and learn from others in modules where they may have less experience.”

As a generalist degree, Gormley says the MBA will introduce students to every aspect of running an organisation and can also help students to break out of a career rut.

“Coursework, as well as extracurricular programmes, will call on skills students may have neglected as they progressed in their professional career,” she says. “The programme may also introduce students to talents or strengths they weren’t yet aware of. Developing leadership skills is a hallmark of the MBA programme and is designed to take students from management to senior level. Building confidence, formalising in-depth business knowledge and putting it into everyday practice will help students in their pursuit of career advancement.”

Keith Brittle of the Library Academic Support Centre at the National College of Ireland says its MBA programme tends to draw highly experienced people in their work roles, but who may be somewhat intimidated by the prospect of academic writing and research.

“We always give a class around their first assignment to provide tips and advice on referencing, avoiding plagiarism, the key features of academic writing, and how to access and use the many resources available through the library,” he says.

Martine Smith, dean of graduate studies at Trinity College Dublin, admits there are “significant challenges” in terms of getting back into the swing of studying, getting used to academic writing, and, often, juggling multiple responsibilities.

“We also find that for some a lack of confidence can be an issue and, occasionally, there may be gaps in their knowledge of technology,” she says.

“That said, these challenges are surmountable and returning students to postgraduate education report the benefits and opportunities to be really valuable. It can be valuable for returning students to a look at shorter course options — of which there are many — to test the water.

She points out that returning to study helps sharpen motivation. Other opportunities include career development, but also “the chance to really do something for themselves”.

“Building networks is another advantage,” says Smith. “Typically, classes are made up of interesting, diverse, and accomplished people. As a result, in addition to the learning from the faculty, students bring their unique perspectives to the classroom, giving insights and wisdom.”

TU Dublin is the largest third-level provider of part-time education in Ireland. In TU Dublin’s Graduate Business School, a high proportion of students are part-time learners who are balancing busy jobs with family life and studies.

Dr Colin Hughes, head of the school, says students more than ever need flexibility and support.

“We have a strong understanding of part-time learner needs and know that part-time learners are juggling many commitments and we understand the pressure that comes with that,” he says. Our graduates speak highly of the supports, empathy and flexibility we provide.”

Hughes also notes that students come to TU Dublin as they want to advance in their careers and know that TU Dublin offers courses which are designed with industry partners and therefore are relevant and applied.

“Our learners gain deep knowledge along with practical skills which ensure their success in current and future roles. However, interestingly, our graduates also highlight the confidence they gain from their time with us,” he says.

“Immersing themselves in a very experiential environment, with a lot of applied projects, industry speakers and peer-learning, our students leave with a strong understanding of their discipline and a self-belief that they can achieve huge levels of success.”

Up to 30 per cent of the college’s MBA class will change roles during the programme, with a further 25 per cent changing roles within 18 months of completion.

Alicia Hannon, head of marketing and communications at telco Eir, is a recent MBA graduate at TU Dublin. “Completing the MBA was nothing short of professionally transformational,” she says.

“An overwhelmingly positive experience, my master’s has shaped the professional I am today. Within a year of completing the MBA, I landed my dream role which I don’t believe I would have secured had it not been for taking such an immersive course.”

Prof Joseph Coughlan, head of the School of Business at Maynooth University, says upskilling and lifelong learning “are no longer buzzwords”.

“Even with high levels of employment, getting to the next stage of the ladder can be challenging for some experienced professionals,” he points out.

“An MSc where they can learn about strategic issues, get some experience of consulting, and get an insight into how organisations behave in different contexts can develop self-awareness which is a key skill in our increasingly complex professional lives.

“Some returners just want a change from a more technical role to a more managerial role and come to study with us to better understand the world of business.

“Getting to grips with issues such as AI and sustainability are challenges all businesses face so returners find it interesting to explore these issues in the context of their own and other organisations.”