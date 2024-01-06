Student Hub digest: 50 people to watch in 2024

Hello and welcome to the first Student Hub email of 2024. In this edition, as 2024 kicks into swing, here are 50 artists, entrepreneurs, activists and musicians who are bound to turn heads; Why eight time All-Ireland winner with Dublin Kevin McManamon was spotted in Ballsbridge sporting an IRFU tracksuit; Should wolves be reintroduced to Ireland?; What’s next… for Dublin’s experimental nighttime culture; Karla Chubb of Sprints.

50 people to watch in 2024: From film and music to arts, activism and more: As 2024 kicks into swing, here are the artists, entrepreneurs, activists and musicians who are bound to turn heads.

What’s next… for Dublin’s experimental nighttime culture?: Better nocturnal spaces in the capital could afford our art innovators the opportunity and audience to keep being strange and enchanting.

From Croke Park to Tokyo and the RDS - Kevin McManamon’s sports psychology journey: Twelve months ago, Kevin McManamon brought in the New Year by taking in Leinster’s interpro with Connacht at the RDS. A puzzled passerby more used to seeing him on Jones’ Road asked what he was doing in Ballsbridge.

The Dublin punk-pop quartet Sprints deal with difficult subjects. Listening to Letter to Self is like tiptoeing into a stranger’s room and reading their diary.

Plans to locate international protection applicants in a disused hotel in Ballinrobe, Co Mayo have been called off, according to a local councillor.

Should wolves be reintroduced to Ireland? We asked Irish wolf experts what they think: Green Minister Pippa Hackett said this week wolves would be ‘shot’ if they were reintroduced, but how great a threat to farming would they be?

Vacant buildings reimagined: How two Dublin office blocks may be turned into accommodation: In September last year an analysis conducted by The Irish Times revealed that more than 12,000 homes and commercial properties were vacant across Dublin, with 40 per cent empty for more than four years putting them at significant risk of dereliction.

Plans are under way for apartments and an aparthotel on Dominick Street and Marlborough Street;