Hello and welcome to the latest Student Hub email digest. In this issue we have an interview with Cillian Murphy; Justine McCarthy writes about the ongoing violence in the Gaza Strip; President Michael D Higgins has called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire; Recent storms are a reminder why we need a supercharged response to climate breakdown, writes Diarmaid Ferriter; Patrick Freyne asks why Donal Skehan isn’t swigging from a jug of wine and we have a column by Mark Moriarty, the new Irish Times recipe columnist.

Cillian Murphy: ‘People in Ireland are kinder and more understanding and a bit more copped-on’. Patrick Freyne talks to the actor about his upbringing in Cork and his musical tastes.

Erstwhile imperialists’ defence of Israel’s merciless slaughter makes a mockery of democracy: Israel’s unconscionable onslaught against Gazan civilians in response to Hamas’s barbaric slaughter and hostage-taking in Israel has brought the false premise that underpins our planet’s most powerful axis into sharp focus, that premise being a presumption of moral superiority.

President Michael D Higgins has described the loss of life in Gaza and Israel as “horrific” and called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire.

READ MORE

Fear of storms ‘lies deep in Irish psyche’ - and with good reason: Climate change will ensure the word “unprecedented” wears thin. It was used abundantly this week as the water levels rose to frightening levels in various parts of the country.

TV Review: Why isn’t Donal Skehan swigging from a jug of wine? Why isn’t there food all over his pristine white walls?

Crossing the Rubicon: Fianna Fáil grassroots weigh up the Sinn Féin coalition option: Harry McGee finds strong support for the Fianna Fáil leader among party members and representatives.

Lauren Murphy interviews Joey Burns of Calexico: ‘I was really surprised people liked this music. We’ve never been a band to have radio singles and hits’

Introducing Mark Moriarty, the new Irish Times recipe columnist: ‘My cooking in one word? Comfort’: Hello. I am delighted to be taking on this column in the wake of some seriously talented chefs.