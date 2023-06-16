Student Hub: Women in first year of college at high risk of sexual violence – study

Young women in their first year of collage are at high risk of sexual violence. Photograph: iStock

Hello and welcome to this week’s Student Hub email digest! In this edition: Research shows that young women in their first year of college are at high risk of sexual violence with four in 10 (42 per cent) having experienced unwanted sexual touching, reports Carl O’Brien; Brianna Parkins on our new chaotic overlords when they eventually take charge; Una Mullally queries the state of Dublin, and asks why a massive shake-up in how the city is cleaned not being activated; An advertisment for a property in Donabate described as ‘off-grid’ in a ‘peaceful neck of the woods’ prompted call for removal, writes Colin Gleeson; Expansion plans for college healthcare places would see a sharp increase in medical and nursing students in ‘coming years’, writes Carl O’Brien. A new Maynooth University robotics facility will be available to students across three degree programmes, writes Ciara O’Brien. These stories and more in this week’s Student Hub email digest!

Reader Survey

We are surveying our readers for their views on how we can improve our service. If you would like to participage, please click here.

Young women in their first year of college are at high risk of sexual violence with four in 10 (42 per cent) having experienced unwanted sexual touching, according to latest research. Carl O’Brien reports

Landlord put Dublin beach ‘shack’ up for rent at €1,100 per month: A property advertised online for private rental accommodation in Dublin has been described as “a hut” and “a shack” by a local TD who called on Fingal County Council to carry out an inspection. Colin Gleeson reports.

READ MORE

Ireland needs to double healthcare places in college to meet skills demand, Donnelly says: Ireland will needs to double the number of healthcare college places in order to meet skills demand for the health sector over the coming years, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has said. Carl O’Brien reports.

Maybe the Gen Zs are right to stop treating workplaces like ‘family’: Generational labels are a useful way to blame things on an otherwise unrelated group of people. The headline “millennials are killing” followed by a common noun was omnipresent on news sites from the 2010s onwards, writes Brianna Parkins

Trump is bound for the jailhouse - or the White House and a historic constitutional crisis

If Donald Trump isn’t back in the White House, he will probably wind up in the jailhouse. On Tuesday, he was arraigned on 37 federal counts. He is charged with withholding classified documents obtained while he was president and obstructing justice by concealing these documents from authorities. The documents in question are highly significant and contained military secrets including nuclear ones.

Maynooth University to open new robotics lab following Intel donation: Maynooth University (MU) is to create a cutting-edge robotics lab that will allow students to gain valuable practical experience with innovative robotic technologies, supported by a donation from tech giant Intel. Ciara O’Brien reports.

Silvio Berlusconi may be gone but Trump’s still here – the rotten populist legacy is everywhere: When he hurriedly left the prime minister’s official residence for the last time on November 16th 2011, Silvio Berlusconi looked like a humiliated man.

Sinn Féin has a point. Nobody is entitled to veto anyone else’s story: John Finucane was eight years old when two masked loyalist gunmen burst into his home, blasted bullets into the kitchen where the family had gathered at the tea table, and murdered his father, Pat, before his eyes, writes Justine McCarthy.

Students in rural towns and villages across the greater midlands region will now be able to receive third-level education through remote hubs under a new initiative which is the first of its kind in Ireland. Robert Kindregan reports.

Dublin is a dirty, smelly, sticky old town once again: I was recently in my local bike shop getting another new tyre for yet another puncture. The smashed glass that decorates Dublin’s bike lanes had struck again. A woman in the shop shared my pain, saying she had taken to cycling only after it rains, so she could at least be assured that most of the glass that glistens on the streets – particularly on weekend mornings – had washed away, writes Una Mullally.