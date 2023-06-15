Women in first year of college at high risk of sexual violence – study

Young women in their first year of collage are at high risk of sexual violence. Photograph: iStock

Young women in their first year of college are at high risk of sexual violence with four in 10 (42 per cent) having experienced unwanted sexual touching, according to latest research.

In addition, almost three in 10 (29 per cent) said they had experienced completed penetration against their will, similar to the definition of rape, in the previous 12 months.

The findings are contained in a new analysis of data gathered as part of a survey of 1,700 first-year college students attending higher education institutions carried out by the Active Consent programme at the University of Galway and the Union of Students’ in Ireland in 2020.

The study found that sexual violence incidence rates were related to alcohol consumption and the use of drugs.

For example, among women, the experience of completed non-consensual penetration rose to more than 35 per cent of those who used alcohol at a hazardous level or who had used cannabis in the previous 12 months.

This rose to 44 per cent among women who had used ecstasy and 48 per cent among those who had used cocaine or ketamine.

The most common perpetrator tactic described by women was incapacitation by alcohol or drugs (35 per cent), followed by coercion (34 per cent), and force/threat of force (20 per cent).

The study found lower prevalence rates of sexual violence among male students.

For male students, the experience of non-consensual penetration was particularly associated with having used drugs in the past 12 months.

One in five (22 per cent) male students said they had experienced unwanted sexual touching, while 9 per cent had experienced penetration against their will.

The findings comes as Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris TD launched a new five-year national programme to raise awareness and deepen understanding of sexual consent among students.

Active Consent, an initiative which began at University of Galway in 2013 and is now a national programme, aims to promote healthy relationships and foster a culture of respect.

More than 70,000 first-year college students and 4,000 secondary school pupils participated in consent workshops in the past three years which include role plays that explore topics such as sex and consent.

Follow-up surveys among participants found that the vast majority felt they had an improved understanding of sexual consent and had increased confidence negotiating sexual boundaries.

Dr Pádraig McNeela, University of Galway lecturer and Active Consent team co-lead, said over the next five years the programme will develop an international outreach project for higher education, expand its training to the private and public sector, and continue to work with schools, colleges, sports and community organisations throughout Ireland.

Speaking at the launch on Thursday, Mr Harris said it was essential to equip the next generation with the skillset and the knowledge needed on consent.

“It is one of my top priorities to ensure that we create campus cultures which are safe, respectful and supportive for all staff and students,” he said.

“I want to emphasise to everyone that we all have a role to play to ensure that we create a culture of zero tolerance, which will contribute to a change in attitudes, increased awareness, and greater care for victims.”

He said staff and students were entitled to a safe environment to study and work, free from harassment or violence.

“Together we can create a new cultural norm in this country – one which is about equality for women and men, respect, dignity, informed opinions and behaviours, safety and the freedom to live our lives to the fullest, free from fear.”