Student Hub: Majority of Irish bathing waters ‘excellent’ but EPA labels three beaches poor

An early morning swim beside the Great South Wall, Poolbeg in Dublin. A total of 117 (79 per cent) bathing waters were classified as 'excellent' last year, up from 115 in 2021. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

Majority of Irish bathing waters ‘excellent’ but EPA labels three beaches poor: Sewage discharges, animal faeces and agricultural run-off were among the problems that led to beaches in Co Galway, Co Donegal and north Co Dublin being deemed to have poor quality bathing water last year by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), writes Shauna Bowers.

Four years, five courts, 29 judges... the Burkes of Castlebar and their never-ending legal battles: Hardly a week goes by, it seems, without at least one member of the Burke family from Co Mayo appearing in a courtroom. The Castlebar family of unconventional high achievers are known for their strongly held evangelical Christian beliefs and socially conservative views. In recent times, some members of the family have come to prominence for their persistent public protests and legal challenges, and their disruptive courtroom appearances and forcible removals by gardaí, writes Mary Carolan.

The best Irish summer festivals in 2023: a handy guide to over 60 events around the country: Will this be our first “normal” summer since 2019? Summertime cultural festivals are a particular pleasure of the Irish summer, whether experiencing stellar Irish or international work in the delicious intimacy of a festival, or enjoying smaller festivals that reflect and draw on local pleasures or specific interests, writes Deirdre Falvey

At last, women are getting their revenge on Donald Trump: Donald Trump is correct – E Jean Carroll is not his type. The woman is way out of his league. For one thing, she takes inspiration from literary classics, writes Justine McCarthy.

First Paul Cézanne painting in Ireland unveiled by National Gallery: The National Gallery of Ireland unveiled the first painting by the French post-Impressionist Paul Cézanne, a foundational figure for modern art, to go on public display on the island of Ireland, on Friday morning, writes Deirdre Falvey

Dublin has a brand new Jewish deli serving NY-style salt beef sandwiches: Deli 613 opened quietly in mid-March, serving Jewish deli favourites of Ashkenazi (eastern European) and Sefardi/Mizrachi (Jewish people from Spain, North Africa and the Middle East) origin, writes Corinna Hardgrave.

Irish neutrality isn’t as plain as we have been led to believe: Some mystery surrounds Ireland’s defence arrangements with the UK; citizens deserve the full details so they can be understood and debated, writes Diarmaid Ferriter

Temple Bar business owners complain of a surge in drug abuse and crime: Gangs were cleared out of areas around Grafton Street during Covid regeneration, so they moved on and settled in Temple Bar instead, writes Olivia Kelly.

The quick-fix beauty essentials for your summer makeup bag: While the brooding tones and velvet matte textures of the winter months undoubtedly have a certain cosy allure, I confess to feeling elated each spring when everything starts to lighten up. Skin looks most radiant in candlelight (it’s universally flattering as opposed to its nemesis, the fluorescent office or changing room bulb) and bright sunlight, writes Laura Kennedy.

Amazon workers in UK launch fight for union recognition: Amazon workers are trying to unionise at a big warehouse in the UK, as the company’s standoff with labour trade unions enters a new front.

I’m a Celebrity ... South Africa is a bit like Apocalypse Now – but with a darker message: There’s a point in every season of I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! when its most charismatic participants are driven to the edge of reason by the barbarities thrown at them by those chuckling Chucky dolls Ant and Dec. The deathless TV franchise will eventually come with more skulls on spikes, I’m sure, writes Patrick Freyne.