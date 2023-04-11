Fourteen new degree courses to be unveiled outside CAO points race

Additional degree courses outside the CAO points race in areas such as nursing are due to be announced by Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris on Wednesday. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw/The Irish Times

New details of “groundbreaking” degree courses outside the CAO points race in areas such as nursing, computer science, engineering and business are due to be announced on Wednesday.

The move is part of a drive to create alternative pathways to third level without the need to secure high points.

It also aims to forge closer links between further education colleges and universities and reduce student dropout rates.

September start

Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris, who is due to address the Teachers’ Union of Ireland conference on Tuesday, is expected to confirm details of 14 new degree programmes, outside the CAO system.

These courses will start in a further education college before transitioning to a university or technological university.

It includes a new programme in nursing which will be available in further education colleges in the northwest before moving to one of the Atlantic Technological University’s campuses at St Angela’s in Sligo, Letterkenny or Castlebar.

The courses will commence in September and will be open for applications to students in July.

A second batch of courses is due to commence in September 2024 in areas such as culinary arts, music technology, sustainability, performing arts and supply chain management.

The pathway to accessing these courses will be determined shortly. However, it is expected to mirror the existing application process for further education and training which tends to require the completion of the Leaving Cert or Leaving Cert Applied rather than CAO points.

Mr Harris is also due to outline new plans to roll out disability supports to further education students, apprentices and trainees.

At present supports are confined to students completing a Post-Leaving Cert (PLC) course.

Disability supports

Under the new plan, any part of the training system now will be able to access supports including personal assistants and dedicated learner supports. This will commence in 2024.

As part of this new plan, every Education and Training Board (ETB) will have to spend a minimum percentage of their budget on disability supports.

Mr Harris will outline his view that third-level education needs to grapple with this issue in the same way primary and secondary education has, to help broaden inclusion and access in third-level education and increase diversity of participation in apprenticeships and traineeships.

New degrees outside CAO points race:

Future media production: First year in further education (in the Kildare-Wicklow ETB or City of Dublin ETB) and second year in the Institute of Art, Design and Technology, Dún Laoghaire

Business studies: Year one will take place in a Laois-Offaly ETB college and then progress to a variety of degree options in Setu (South East Technological University)

Science & computing: Year one will take place in a Laois-Offaly ETB college and then progress to a variety of degree options in Setu.

Engineering: Year one will take place in a further education college in Galway and Roscommon ETB or Sligo and then progress to Atlantic Technological University.

Business: Year one will take place in a further education college in Galway and Roscommon ETB or Sligo and then progress to Atlantic Technological University.

Science: Year one will take place in a further education college in Galway and Roscommon ETB or Sligo and then progress to Atlantic Technological University.

Nursing: Year one will take place in a further education college in the northwest and then progress to Atlantic Technological University at one of its campuses at Letterkenny, Castlebar and St Angela’s.

Construction management: Year one in a further education college in Limerick Claire ETB. Subsequent years will be in TUS (Technological University of the Shannon).

Mobile computing: Year one in a further education college in Limerick Claire ETB. Subsequent years will be in TUS.

Business studies: Year one in a further education college in Limerick Claire ETB. Subsequent years will be in TUS.