Primary children to learn foreign languages and science in big shake-up to curriculum

Primary schoolchildren will spend more time learning foreign languages, science, technology and engineering under the biggest shake-up to the curriculum in 25 years.

A new primary curriculum framework – due to be published soon by Minister for Education Norma Foley – sets out the planned structure and content for teaching and learning in schools.

At a time of growing debate over the role of homework, the framework recommends consolidating children’s learning at home through learning that “may” include homework.

“The curriculum supports learning at home through activities that are purposeful, diverse, engaging, supportive of child agency and choice,” it states.

President Michael D Higgins recently sparked a debate when he said children should not have to bring work home and, instead, use their time for other creative things.

Under the reforms, pupils will also spend less time learning about faith formation, also known as patrons’ programmes.

A new “multi-belief” subject based on religions, ethics and values, aimed at giving students a wider perspective around beliefs, will form part of the new curriculum.

The primary curriculum framework is set out in a 33-page blueprint by the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NCCA), seen by The Irish Times.

It is accompanied by a 15-page discussion document which advises supporting the changes through training, support and investment.

The position of religion is likely to be among the most contentious issues in the new curriculum.

The report advises that the length of time spent teaching faith formation to be cut by half an hour a week, from two-and-a-half hours a week to two hours.

The reduction in time spent teaching religion alongside other reforms will give schools more “flexible time” – seven hours a month – to allow schools focus on priority areas of learning decided by individual schools.

In addition, a new “multi-belief” subject will be allocated one hour and 40 minutes a week. Plans to introduce this subject alongside faith formation classes in 2016 were shelved amid resistance from the Catholic Church.

Other key changes in the curriculum include:

* Foreign languages from third class onwards, with an hour a week on French, Spanish, German or whatever language is prioritised by the school;

* More “flexible time” – seven hours a month – to allow schools to focus on priority areas of learning decided by individual schools such as maths, languages, PE, art, etc.;

* A greater focus on “wellbeing” – three hours a week – such as social and environmental education, art and PE;

* Emphasis on art with at least two hours a week on music, drama, dance, film and digital media.

These time allocations are described as “minimum time allocations” for learning to ensure children have a broad and balanced learning experience.

Flexible time, on the other hand, is intended to be used “creatively” to support responses to schools’ present and future educational priorities.

This time, the report says, could allow schools to place a greater focus on key areas of the curriculum, take part in local, regional and national initiatives or focus on learning linked to their patron’s programme.

The framework also emphasises the role of play-based learning in primary and special schools.

“Teachers prepare for play by providing extended blocks of time, adapting the learning environment appropriately, and ensuring a supportive atmosphere,” it states. “Play and playful experiences lend themselves to children taking ownership and responsibility for their own learning.”

It says assessment should play a role in enhancing learning and teaching, and affirms the role of standardised testing among over types of assessment.

“Teachers can use different ways to document assessment information, such as notes, photographs, videos and learning stories,” it states.

What the new school day will look like:

Weekly suggested time allocations:

English: 3 hours 45 minutes Irish: 3 hours Foreign language: 1 hour Maths (including science, technology and engineering): 4 hours

Wellbeing (including social & environmental education; arts education): 2 hours Flexible time: 1 ¾ hours Religious ethical and multi-belief and values: 1 hour 40 minutes Patron’s programme/faith formation: 2 hours Roll call/assembly: 1 hour 15 minutes Breaks: 50 minutes Recreation: 2 hour 30 minutes

Note: The times, above, are suggested in the NCCA Primary Curriculum Framework for third to sixth class in an English-medium primary school. Different time allocations are outlined for junior and senior infants; and first and second class.