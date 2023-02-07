Munster Technological University to remain closed on Wednesday as staff assess IT breach

It is not yet clear when MTU will reopen. Photograph: Philip O’Reilly

Munster Technological University (MTU) says its Cork campus will remain closed on Wednesday following an IT breach as experts continue to assess whether it is safe to resume teaching as normal.

When asked if the university planned to reopen on Thursday, a spokesman said staff were “still assessing the situation and working through all the processes and procedures needed to figure out how and when they can reopen safely”.

In a statement, the university said its IT security systems were able to detect the security breach “at an early stage” and it has followed all appropriate procedures and protocols to ensure the security of its systems.

The closure affects the Bishopstown campus, Crawford College of Art and Design, Cork School of Music in Cork City and the National Maritime College of Ireland in Ringaskiddy. The campus in Kerry is unaffected.

MTU said it has “robust contingency plans” in place for such an event and core systems such as email, HR, finance, payroll and others are unaffected and continue to operate as normal.

It said the majority of staff can continue to work remotely while it plans a return to teaching.

“Our students’ education is a top priority for us and we appreciate the patience of all students, staff and stakeholders while we complete this vital work,” it said.

MTU said it has been in close contact with authorities such as the Garda, the National Cyber Security Centre, the Higher Education Authority and the Department of Further and Higher Education.

The decision to close the campus, it said, was taken to ensure “robust student and staff data protection”.

“MTU’s IT security systems were able to detect this breach at an early stage, and we are currently assessing the most appropriate solutions to allow us to return to teaching as normal and reopen our campuses,” it said.

“In the meantime, we are following all appropriate procedures and protocols to ensure the security of our systems and the wellbeing of our staff and students is maintained. Our students’ education is a top priority for us and we appreciate the patience of all students, staff and stakeholders while we complete this vital work.

It said its student counselling service is continuing to offer support to any students or staff who may need it.

Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris said that while facts were being established regarding this issue, his department was working closely to support MTU.

In 2021, an attempted cyberattack at University of Galway resulted in the university having to disconnect its computer systems from the internet for two months.

Senior higher education sources said they are concerned that the sector is vulnerable to further cyberattacks due to a combination of underinvestment, the dispersed nature of universities and the high volume of users.

Representative groups for the sector say have been seeking additional investment to upgrade IT security systems over recent years.

While additional funding was provide for HEAnet, the body which provides shared ICT services to higher education institutions, some sources say the sector is playing catch-up with the level of IT threats.

In its latest strategic plan, HEAnet said the sector is facing an “evolving threat landscape” and an “increase in cyberattacks across all education and research sectors”.

“The relentless battle against malware and cyber attacks is a recognised challenge, as the education and research sector has become the most targeted, compared to other business and public service sectors,” it said.