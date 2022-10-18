Q&A: Why are Junior Cycle results so late this year?

A shortage of examiners is a key reason behind a delay to this year's Junior Cycle results. Photograph: Alan Betson

When exactly are Junior Cycle results due to be released?

The State Examinations Commission (SEC) is due to issue the 2022 Junior Cycle results to candidates in schools on Wednesday, November 23rd — five months after the exams took place. They will also be available online from 4pm on the same date.

That’s five months after the exams. Why the long delay?

Junior Cert results have traditionally issued in September, although the most recent Junior Cycle results were released in early October in 2019.

READ MORE

The SEC says a “very significant” shortage of examiners is a key factor behind the delay this year, which affected marking for both the Leaving Cert and Junior Cycle this year.

Although marking is completed in almost all Junior Cycle subjects, it is continuing in a small number of them.

Unlike in the summer marking period, teachers are in schools during the day and only available to mark at evenings and weekends.

What impact is this having on students?

The delay is a source of frustration for many school leaders and students who say issuing results five months after the assessments devalues the exam process.

They say Junior Cycle results are also crucial for students who skip transition year and have to make early decisions on subject choices for the senior cycle. It is also problematic for students who wish to pursue apprenticeships or traineeships, which tend to require Junior Cycle qualifications.

How bad is the shortage of examiners?

The number of examiners available to mark Junior Cycle examinations this year was down 30 per cent (1,270 examiners in total) on the number who marked the last Junior Cycle exams in the 2019 (1,756).

As authorities struggle to attract examiners, candidate numbers have been rising at both Junior Cycle and Leaving Certificate, resulting in increased demand.

Why are so few teachers willing to work as examiners?

Teacher union sources say a combination of an “exhausting” academic year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, taxation rules and limited opportunity for travel expenses may have affected the number of teachers available.

What are teachers paid to correct exam scripts?

Examiners typically spend about four weeks marking scripts during the summer. A few years ago the average payments were €3,500 to €6,000 for marking Leaving Cert papers and about €2,500 to €4,000 for the Junior Cert, before deductions for tax, etc.

An examiner receives between about 150 and 400 papers to mark. Teachers are paid a fee per paper, which varies depending on the subject, the level at which it is taken and whether it is Leaving Cert or Junior Cycle.

There are also travel and subsistence expenses, though these are limited now that much of this process takes place online.

Increased rates were available this year in a bid to boost numbers. The payment per exam script increased by an additional €6 per Leaving Cert script and an additional €3 per Junior Cycle script. These rates are equivalent to a 48-57 per cent increase at Junior Cycle and 17-50 per cent at Leaving Cert, depending on the subject’s specific rate.

Do these delays mean the Junior Cycle is being downgraded?

There is little doubt that Junior Cycle exams do not carry the same weight of the old Inter Cert.

Back then, more students left school early whereas more than 90 per cent of students now complete second-level education.

There has been a deliberate policy move to reduce some of the pressure around Junior Cycle exams with the aim of reducing “teaching to the test” and broadening assessment,

Nowadays, there is a much wider focus classroom-based assessments and a broader grading system that has done away with As, Bs and Cs in favour of distinctions, higher merits, etc.

Nonetheless, many feel the Junior Cycle is an important benchmark for students facing into their first externally assessed, State-certified exam.

How will the examiner shortage be tackled?

Minister for Education Norma Foley last week pledged to establish a “root-and-branch” review into the marking of State exams. This will focus on how to boost examiner numbers and provide greater certainty over the future release of results. It will also examine remuneration levels for marking the State exams.

Under senior cycle reforms, there would be less emphasis on terminal exams which need to be graded over the summer. These changes envisage more assessment — about 40 per cent — being done by teachers.

This could relieve pressure on the system. However, teachers’ unions insist they are opposed to members assessing their students for State exams.