The big leap: preparing for life at third level

For those about to begin their third-level education, they will have to adapt to new ways of learning and studying, taking on levels of responsibility they haven’t previously. We spoke with Dr Alicia Menendez Tarrazo, Student Learning Officer at Dublin City University (DCU) and John Hannon, Head of Student Services at NUI Galway about how best these students can prepare for life and success at their new academic institution.

Time management

With the increased level of independence attending third-level grants you, so comes the added responsibility. At second-level, your day is laid out in a rigid structure, and your time is effectively managed for you. At third-level, this is no longer the case. “The difference I suppose,” explains Hannon, “is that there aren’t bells, nothing to tell you to go from place to place, other than the one that you set in the morning to get up.”

Time management at third-level becomes integral to your academic (and other) success. “Successful students should be self-regulated students who manage their time, manage the work, and make themselves put in the time and do the work,” says Menendez Tarrazo. “In the day to day, students need to take control of their timetable basically, figuring out where they are supposed to be.”

While some students may find it difficult to adjust to being in charge of their own studies and neglect them, others overcorrect, and worry they should be constantly studying. “It’s tempting to think that because you are a student 24/7, sometimes it feels that you should be studying 24/7,” warns Menendez Tarrazo. She believes that students must ensure that they are doing things they enjoy to balance their academic lives, be that in clubs and societies, social events and activities, or simple hobbies that they’ve always enjoyed.

“So I suppose it’s taking that responsibility, and organising yourself, managing yourself, but the actual college aspect of things, it happens over time.”

Resources

While at secondary school, students would often take down notes written by their teacher, and learn things word for word either from these notes, from their textbooks, or from another handout. For the most part, students need not learn any more or any less, they are given all that they need to succeed in the exams ahead of them, once they do the work.

At third-level this is no longer the case. While students cover a certain amount in lectures and tutorials, students are expected to access an extensive range of resources, online or from the library, of their own volition. While this may seem daunting, Menendez Tarrazo urges students to go to the library and use the librarians there as a resource in and of itself, as they are hugely knowledgeable and keen to help. “It’s very important that students familiarise themselves with the library, feel confident in the library, and feel confident talking to the librarians. I would really strongly encourage students to go into the library confidently and go talk to a librarian about any queries they may have.”

When it comes to other resources, many lecturers and tutors will assign a reading list for further reading of the topic which can be very useful, but there are many online resources students can use to find academic journals and other sources that will help them in their essay and assignment writing, and beyond in their academic career.

Continuous Assessment

A big change from second-level is that in most cases your grades do not depend solely on your end of year exams, and many different forms of assessment may contribute to your overall grade. Essays, projects, presentations, placements, and more can be differently weighted and come together alongside (or in the absence of) exams to create a cumulative final mark, a stark difference from the end of year exams throughout secondary school, and the Junior and Leaving Certificate exams. “To be frank, we find that students generally start to welcome that”, says Hannon.

“At second-level, what is perceived by some students, as a good teacher, is somebody who tells you exactly what to learn, and you do no more, and you do no less. In higher education, you’re shown what to learn, but the competencies that you’re learning that come over time, it’s for when you’re at work.” Hannon believes that at third-level young people develop competencies and skills that will serve them throughout their adult lives, at work and elsewhere, such as critical thinking and problem solving.

It is important that students at third-level are aware of what is required of them for each module, and familiarise themselves with the module or course handbook in order to stay on top of deadlines, and allow them to plan ahead. “Students will need to juggle different things,” Menendez Tarrazo recommends. “Let’s say you are working on an assignment that is due in two week’s time. But in those two weeks, you are still going to have to attend lectures, do your readings, maybe do group work for another module. So it’s really about juggling, and making a plan for how you are going to make time for everything.”

In most instances, the marks received in the first and often even the second year of your degree do not count towards your final degree grade, however you must pass each module in order to progress. “So whereas you’re getting feedback, and you want to get on well, it’s the last two years that are the most important, by which time you have had two years getting into it”, Hannon outlines.

Note taking The purpose of taking notes is to aid your overall understanding of course material (Getty Images)

Note taking

Throughout secondary school, students generally had to transcribe notes, learn from their teachers’ own notes from handouts or online, or directly from their textbooks. At third-level this is not usually the case, as lecturers may have designed their own entire syllabus, using only a few slides each week. These slides will generally be accessible online for students to look back on and study at their own pace, but students should also take detailed notes during lectures for their own understanding.

“In general, the lecturers are going to be experienced, and in most cases they’ll have slides, which will have the key bullet points and you just jot down the key points, any extra points, there will be some extra reading indicated,” says Hannon.

Menendez Tarrazo advises that students take note of the reading list, but not to put themselves under undue pressure. “Sometimes people are over-conscientious when they get a reading list, and they think that every single item there, and everything that’s mentioned in lectures, they have to know it all.” She believes that through practice and your first assignment you will come to understand what works best for you.

Referencing

Another big area that students must adjust to in the jump between second and third level, is that now students must reference everything they write, otherwise they may be accused of plagiarism.

“I know in secondary school, you read three definitions of some things, combine them into your own definition and use that. And that’s fine, because those are your own words,” explains Menendez Tarrazo. However at third level, that is no longer allowed. Whether it be a direct quote or a general idea, you must cite your sources. “If you are using another person’s idea, even if you have put it into your words, summarise part of a phrase, it doesn’t matter, it is still somebody else’s idea, and you have to acknowledge them.”

Most academic institutions have their own plagiarism policies that students must be familiar with. However, these institutions are also aware that for first year students there is a steep learning curve when it comes to citing in particular styles. There are many online resources that can assist you in citing, but also if you are struggling to adjust, your tutors will always be more than happy to advise you.

Procrastination Time management plays a big part in avoiding procrastination. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Procrastination

In some instances, students may struggle with the new style of working and studying, and even while they are trying their best to do the work, they find themselves struggling to complete it. “In the case of a student who knows that they should be doing some work,” Menendez Tarrazo describes, “maybe they are finding the work difficult, they can’t bring themselves to do the work. But at the same time, they aren’t doing anything that they enjoy either. And they aren’t really doing anything that’s helping them recharge their batteries, they’re just agonising about this work that they should be doing.”

Menendez Tarrazo advises these students to ensure they have a balance and find an outlet to help restore their energy and drive. John Hannon would encourage these students to talk to their peers, to their tutors, and take things one step at a time. “It’s better to try and you know, take a deep breath, talk to people, go to a tutorial, talk to a mentor, they will give you a nudge, and then you start to feel you’ve done something, you feel better. You do another thing. And then a few weeks later, you’re saying ‘what was the big deal?’”