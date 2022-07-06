Ireland should move towards publicly funded third-level system - report

An Oireachtas Committee has urged major changes to the way higher education is funded. Photograph: PA

Ireland should move towards a European-style third-level education system which is funded mainly by the exchequer, an Oireachtas committee has recommended.

Higher education is currently funded primarily through a combination of State funding, along with the €3,000 student charge and taxes on employers.

However, the Oireachtas Committee on Education said that while philanthropic and private funding should be supported, the Government should view third level as a State asset and fund it primarily through public funding. This would entail greater exchequer support and increased contributions from employers via the national training fund over the coming years.

“Future funding of higher education should be based on the principle that it is a right for all citizens and a key investment in the future,” the report says. “Accessibility to further and higher education is crucial for all age groups, with flexible options to support part-time or online courses for lifelong learners.”

The report comes just weeks after the Government published its own future funding strategy for higher education. It pledges an additional €300 million for the sector over a number of budgets to bring core funding into line with international peers. In addition, the cost of the €3,000 registration fee will be reduced over time, while student grants will be improved.

Similarly, the committee’s report calls for the Susi grant system to be reformed to include a cost-of-living assessment, the need to take all financial means and assets into account and ensure grants are awarded where they are most needed.

The group also calls for an “emergency taskforce on student accommodation” to be established by the Minister for Further and Higher Education to help address the high cost and limited availability of on-campus beds.

Other key recommendations include:

Reforming the current funding divide of 60/40 in favour of traditional universities, is “neither fair nor sustainable”. The Higher Education Authority should develop a new model of funding based on the number of students enrolled in an institution;

Provide core funding for higher education on an multiannual basis with “positive discrimination” towards technological universities;

Accountability to ensure funding promotes excellence in teaching, learning and research, as well as supporting equality, diversity and inclusion at third level;

Allow technological universities to borrow money on the financial markets. The borrowing capacity could be used for a wide range of purposes including student housing, infrastructure, and research and development expansion;

A review of the requirements needed to boost the output of craft and new apprenticeships, with the aim of delivering the facilities required to ensure apprentices are educated to the highest international standards within a three-year period.

Abolish the “arbitrary” employment control framework to ensure higher education has enough staff to deal with the projected increase in student numbers, as well as tackling issues around precarious employment.

Committee chairman Fine Gael TD Paul Kehoe said the group recognised higher education in Ireland has been “one of the cornerstones that has led to the development of a modern, progressive country with a highly educated workforce”.

“I strongly believe that human talent in the broadest sense will be a key to the future development and prosperity of Ireland. Higher education will be one of the keys that unlocks that potential and enables Ireland to engage in research and innovation to the highest levels on the international stage.”