Pedestrian killed in lorry collision on Dublin’s quays

A section of the northside quays was closed off as gardaí respond to the incident. Photograph: Fiachra Gallagher

A pedestrian has died in a road traffic collision involving a lorry on Dublin city centre’s Arran Quay on Friday afternoon.

Gardaí responded to the incident, which occurred close to Church St and Fathew Mathew Bridge, shortly after 3pm.

The Garda’s forensic collision investigation team attended at the scene on Friday evening. Garda members could be seen seizing exhibits from the scene.

Traffic diversions remain in place.