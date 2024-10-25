Dublin

Pedestrian killed in lorry collision on Dublin’s quays

Gardaí forensic investigators attended scene, with traffic diversions in place

A section of the northside quays was closed off as gardaí respond to the incident. Photograph: Fiachra Gallagher
A section of the northside quays was closed off as gardaí respond to the incident. Photograph: Fiachra Gallagher
Fiachra Gallagher
Fri Oct 25 2024 - 18:36

A pedestrian has died in a road traffic collision involving a lorry on Dublin city centre’s Arran Quay on Friday afternoon.

Gardaí responded to the incident, which occurred close to Church St and Fathew Mathew Bridge, shortly after 3pm.

The Garda’s forensic collision investigation team attended at the scene on Friday evening. Garda members could be seen seizing exhibits from the scene.

Traffic diversions remain in place.

Fiachra Gallagher

Fiachra Gallagher

Fiachra Gallagher is an Irish Times journalist