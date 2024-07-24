Oldest chimp in human care dies at Dublin Zoo

The death has occurred of the oldest living chimp in human care, 62-year-old Betty, who has died at Dublin Zoo.

Zookeeper Helen Clarke Bennett said they had to make the “difficult decision” to euthanise Betty because age related conditions were having a negative impact on her health.

Ms Clarke Bennet first encountered Betty in the 1970s during childhood trips to the facility. She was a frequent visitor as her father Michael took care of the chimpanzees in the zoo.

Betty, who spent six decades of her life in Dublin Zoo, was suffering from chronic arthritis and declining kidney function. Neither condition could be fixed with medical or surgical intervention.

Ms Clarke Bennett says that whilst she feels “incredibly sad” to say goodbye to a companion she has had since childhood she remains confident that euthanising Betty was the correct decision.

“There will never be another like Betty,” she said.

Betty, who who was a West African chimpanzee arrived to Dublin Zoo in 1964. Ms Clarke Bennett said at the time the site still followed the style of early Victorian era zoos.

“Betty and her companions participated in the ‘Chimp Tea Parties,’ a relic of the bygone times. My father Michael Clarke cared for her at the time and said that Betty was always strong minded and would be persistent in getting what she wanted

Betty, who had many chimpanzee companions, also took it upon herself to protect the group leader Austin’s son Bossou after his mother Kaylie died when he was just five years old.

Ms Clarke Bennett said that in recent years when she visited Betty, the elderly chimpanzee could still be observed wrestling and grooming with Austin and Bossou.

“Despite her clear affection for both of them, she still dominated all feeding times and was allowed to take the choice items because if she didn’t get her way, she would show her dissatisfaction by screeching at the other two,” she added.