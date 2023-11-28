M50 traffic delays easing after seven-vehicle collision

Severe delays on Dublin’s M50 motorway are easing following multiple early morning crashes.

At about 7am a seven-vehicle collision took place on the southbound carriageway at junction 9 near Red Cow. Emergency services including Dublin Fire Brigade, ambulance services and the Garda are at the scene.

The collision was moved to the hard shoulder and all lanes have all reopened but traffic in the area is still said to be exceptionally heavy with tailbacks to the Ballymun junction.

In the other direction a further collision has taken place on the M50 at Junction 12 – Firhouse in and the third lane is affected.

Dublin Bus has reminded passengers that Kildare Street and Molesworth Street will be closed until 12pm on Tuesday with disturbances on a number of city centre routes. Passengers have been advised to check alterations on Dublinbus.ie

Irish Rail said its 5.15am service from Westport to Dublin Heuston is operating about 20 minutes late due to a technical issue.