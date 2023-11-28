Conor McGregor social media posts on Dublin riots being examined by gardaí

Conor McGregor posted several comments on X, formerly Twitter, about last Thursday’s stabbing in Dublin and subsequent street violence. Photograph: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

Statements by mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor about last Thursday’s stabbing in Dublin and subsequent street violence are among a range of social media posts being examined by gardaí investigating last week’s riots.

Investigators are examining social media posts from various accounts to determine if they may have incited violence.

McGregor posted several comments on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, that were widely read and attracted positive comment from X’s owner Elon Musk. McGregor criticised Government policy on immigration and law and order and declared “Ireland, we are at war”.

In a later post, he said he did not condone the riots but “I do understand frustrations... and I do understand a move must be made to ensure the change we need is ushered in”.

The Irish Times has sought comment from McGregor about his statements last week.

Far-right figures who helped organise gatherings in the city centre are also being investigated by gardaí. Several have since deleted social media posts potentially tying them to the riots.

Social media posts surrounding last Thursday’s events are also being examined by the State’s recently-established media commission Coimisiún na Meán.

“When we became aware of Thursday’s horrific stabbings in Dublin, Coimisiún na Meán immediately contacted several platforms established in Ireland regarding the potential sharing of images and videos of the incident online and the potential use of this incident to incite violence against individuals or groups,” the commission said in a statement.

“Coimisiún na Meán held meetings with the platforms, together with the European Commission, on Friday to get more information about how they have responded to the subsequent incidents that unfolded. We are meeting with the platforms again this week for more detailed discussions about their response.

“Any next steps will depend on the outcomes of this engagement and would involve us working closely with the European Commission, which currently has powers of enforcement under the Digital Services Act. From February 17th 2024, when the EU Digital Services Act becomes fully applicable, Coimisiún na Meán will be enforcing rules under the EU DSA.

“In the coming weeks, we will also be consulting on a draft online safety code for video sharing platform services under the Online Safety and Media Regulation Act 2022. Once finalised, this Code will be binding on designated video sharing platforms services.”

Meanwhile, a five-year-old girl who was stabbed in the knife attack which preceded the riots in Dublin remains in an extremely serious condition in Temple Street Children’s Hospital. A school worker who received extensive injuries attempting to shield the children from the attacker also remains in a serious condition.

The only suspect in the attack, a 49-year-old man, is still being treated for serious head injuries he received while being restrained by members of the public who put a stop to the attack outside Gaelscoil Choláiste Mhuire on Parnell Square East.