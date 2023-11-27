Dublin Marathon: Race organisers working on ‘viable options’ for 2024’s route

Marathon 2023: Dublin City Council and race organisers said the number of people taking part in the event had increased over the years. Photograph: Ben Brady/ Inpho

Dublin City Council and the organisers of the Dublin Marathon have said they are “working together to consider viable options” for the location of next year’s event.

Following recent reports about the proposed moving of the marathon’s start and finish lines outside of the city centre, the council and race organisers said the event and the associated infrastructure had “grown incrementally over time”, as had the number of people applying to take part.

“Dublin City Council and the organisers of the Dublin Marathon have for many years worked in partnership together to deliver this important event to the city, in a safe and sustainable manner,” they said in a statement.

It added that there were “concerns expressed by the National Transport Authority in recent years relating to the duration of road closures required to set up and maintain the start and finish area on Merrion Square North”.

The “negative effect” this has on public transport in the area has led to a requirement to reconsider the use of Merrion Square North for future Dublin Marathons, the statement went on.

“As with all events that take place in the public realm, Dublin City Council and the event organisers attempt to ensure that the best locations are used, that present the best experience both for participants, attendees and spectators, while ensuring that disruption to the day-to-day running of the city is minimised where possible.”

The marathon this year started at Fitzwilliam Square and followed a route across the city and Liffey, through Stoneybatter, the Phoenix Park, Inchicore, Crumlin, Rathgar, around University College Dublin and back towards the finish line in Merrion Square.

The council and race organisers said they were “working together to consider viable options for next year’s event, preferably within the city centre, that will showcase the city and continue to provide the best experience for all those involved with the Dublin Marathon”.

Discussions relating to proposed arrangements were under way “with the intention of reaching a positive solution” that may be announced in the first quarter of next year, the statement added.