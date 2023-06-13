Dublin Airport management will reopen carpark within weeks if regulators approve purchase

Parking at Dublin Airport has been a persistent problem this year as passenger numbers increase. Photograph: Stephen Collins /Collins Photos.

Dublin Airport management has said it will reopen a nearby carpark within weeks of regulatory approval for its purchase in a move that would help ease pressure on holiday makers this summer.

With passenger numbers now at peak levels, those travelling to the airport have been repeatedly told parking is sold out, a situation aggravated by the closure of the Quick Park facility and its 6,200 spaces.

At a presentation expected before the Oireachtas Transport Committee on Wednesday, DAA chief executive Kenny Jacobs will tell members the company is restricted from opening up more new capacity.

However, its successful bid for the Quick Park facility last February remains under regulatory review, he will point out.

READ MORE

“If given green light, DAA could have open [it] in matter of weeks,” the presentation will show.

Mr Jacobs is expected to come under scrutiny from Oireachtas members on a swathe of issues including airport charges, the operation of the controversial new North Runway and security times, with about 100,000 passenger journeys now per day.

DAA has pledged to further cut security waiting times by a quarter, a year after lengthy queues prompted widespread criticism.

According to the operator, plans are in place to ensure most passengers clear security checks in less than 15 minutes, as compared to the current 20 minute rate.

In a heading entitled “Security Strong and Stable”, Mr Jacobs’s presentation maintains queue times have been stable since last summer, even as last month proved to be the busiest May on record.

Much of this has been assisted by the employment of more than 850 security personnel, a number in excess of the DAA’s targets following a major shortfall in 2022 that ultimately led to people missing flights.

A hastening of security processing times is expected to be aided by technology – new C3 scanners in both terminals remove the need to take liquids and electronics out of carryon luggage for inspection. DAA is aiming to have these fully in place by 2025, although some have already been installed. They will also be rolled-out in Cork.

The committee will be reminded that counter-drone technology should be green-lit with the requisite regulatory approval within weeks, lessening another major threat to the smooth running of the airport.

Flights have been delayed on a number of occasions following sightings of the small unmanned aircraft which pose a major risk to planes.