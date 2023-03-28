Only alcohol-free bar in Dublin closes its doors

The bar is the latest in a string of hospitality closures in recent months. Photograph: Tom Honan/The Irish Times

The Virgin Mary, branded as Dublin’s only alcohol-free bar, has permanently closed.

The bar opened on Capel Street in the capital in May 2019, and specialised in alcohol-free cocktails.

In a statement on social media on Monday, the owners said their time at 54 Capel Street “has come to a close”.

“But this marks an exciting new chapter for us ... The Virgin Mary Bar is going mobile! As part of the wider [The Virgin Mary] franchise operation, we are thrilled to be bringing our new ‘TVM On The Road’ concept to events, festivals, pop-up venues and much more around the island of Ireland,” the statement said.

READ MORE

“So get ready to see a lot more of us in the coming months.”

The bar is the latest in a string of hospitality closures in recent months, with many attributing their closure to rising energy and product costs and the cost-of-living crisis.

The Vegan Sandwich Company announced a number of closures late last year, while Circa in Terenure, South Dublin, closed last year. Shaker and Vine in Swords, Co Dublin closed in recent weeks.

The Restaurants Association of Ireland has warned that the country is experiencing a crisis in the hospitality sector.