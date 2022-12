Dublin Fire Brigade is dealing with an incident which has brought much of the city centre’s traffic to a halt.

Crews from four fire engines with turntable ladders are fighting the blaze at a premises above Kearney’s pub in Dame Street.

The city centre is cordoned off from Parliament Street to the top of South Great George’s Street with traffic diversions in place.

Dublin City Council is urging motorists to avoid the area and bus diversions are in place.