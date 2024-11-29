Your top stories on Friday: As Election 2024 polls open here’s all you need to know; 1,000 vie to buy State’s most expensive ‘affordable’ homes

IrelandMorning Briefing

As Election 2024 polls open here's all you need to know; 1,000 vie to buy State's most expensive 'affordable' homes

As Black Friday starts Christmas sales season early, retailers taken to court over 'fake discounts'; and which of the six Spotify unwrapped types are you?

Election 2024: Students from 5th and 6th class at Willow Park Junior School in Blackrock, Co Dublin participate in a mock election at their school in advance of the General Election. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times
Fri Nov 29 2024 - 07:39

General election 2024: Fine Gael, Sinn Féin and Fianna Fáil in near dead heat at end of campaign

Polling stations open at 7am on Friday after a general election campaign that seemed to meander through a blizzard of lavish spending promises before jolting into life in its final week as concerns arose about the likely policies of the incoming Trump administration.

Voting across the 43 constituencies will continue until 10pm on Friday, after which ballot boxes will be sealed and securely transported to the 32 count centres in advance of their opening at 9am on Saturday morning.

Almost 3.7 million people, the largest number ever, are eligible to vote in the election, an increase of 423,000 voters since the 2020 election. There were over 100,000 new registrations in the two weeks before the closing deadline – a fact which adds to the unpredictability of an election that few are confident of calling.

Newstalk: Kieran Cuddihy, host of The Hard Shoulder
Newstalk: Kieran Cuddihy, host of The Hard Shoulder

